Husker Extra Podcast: Breaking down the latest in spring football and the new transfer and recruiting rules

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the latest in spring football, what they'll be watching for at Nebraska's open practice this weekend and the 10 visitors that already have official visits on the books for the month of June when the recruiting calendar goes back to normal. That, plus hoops talk, the new one-time transfer waiver and updates on the NCAA volleyball tournament and NU's first-place baseball team.
