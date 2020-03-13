Husker Extra Podcast: Behind the scenes at Big Ten tournament as Wednesday's drama unfolded
topical

Steven M. Sipple, Chris Basnett and Parker Gabriel talk through a wild, remarkable week in sports. We go behind the scenes at the Big Ten tournament with Chris, who was on hand as Wednesday's drama unfolded and the tournament was eventually canceled. Also, a discussion about the way the sports world has changed in recent days in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and what's next for Husker athletics. 

Husker Extra podcast logo
