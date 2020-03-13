Steven M. Sipple, Chris Basnett and Parker Gabriel talk through a wild, remarkable week in sports. We go behind the scenes at the Big Ten tournament with Chris, who was on hand as Wednesday's drama unfolded and the tournament was eventually canceled. Also, a discussion about the way the sports world has changed in recent days in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and what's next for Husker athletics.
Just In
Husker Extra Podcast: Behind the scenes at Big Ten tournament as Wednesday's drama unfolded
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here are five storylines to watch as Nebraska kicks off spring football on Monday.
- Updated
The first notebook of the spring season is jam-packed: Approach with Spielman; Hickman moves to WR; Farniok working at guard; NIL announcement and more.
- Updated
On a dramatic day in college athletics, the Big Ten canceled all remaining winter and spring sporting events and the NCAA announced it was can…
- Updated
Uncertainty abounds on the defensive line, which must replace all three starters, which could open the door for Ty Robinson.
- Updated
On a dramatic day in college athletics, the Big Ten canceled all remaining winter and spring sporting events and the NCAA announced it was can…
- Updated
The first notebook of the spring season is jam-packed: Approach with Spielman; Hickman moves to WR; Farniok working at guard; NIL announcement and more.
- Updated
Through two seasons, Cam Taylor-Britt is seen as a leader. So maybe it was no coincidence that he sported a not-so-subtle message Monday.
- Updated
Vokolek is a big frame, a good athlete and has Big Ten-level experience. It will be a surprise if he's not a key part of the NU attack in 2020.
- Updated
Over the final week before Nebraska starts spring football on Monday, the Journal Star is taking a closer look at six players coming off redsh…
- Updated
On a dramatic day in college athletics, the Big Ten canceled all remaining winter and spring sporting events and the NCAA announced it was can…