Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk about what Nebraska has to do in order to win its final two games and qualify for a bowl, what to make of Saturday's loss to Wisconsin and set the stage for what is sure to be a busy finishing kick between now and the early National Signing Day on Dec. 18. That, plus a men's basketball update with a busy stretch upcoming.

Ep. 132: An intriguing finishing kick for the Huskers and a recruiting conversation

