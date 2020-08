Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett are all together for the first time in, well, a while and it's on the heels of the Big Ten's Tuesday decision to postpone all fall sports including football.

So, where do things stand now? Are the Huskers really going to try to play this fall even after Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren drew a line in the sand? And what might we look for in the coming days and weeks?