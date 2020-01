Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss Nebraska's new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and what he brings to Scott Frost's coaching staff, run through a list — headed by defensive back Lamar Jackson — of NU seniors who are trying to impress NFL teams, and provide an in-depth update on Fred Hoiberg's men's basketball team, which has lost four straight games.