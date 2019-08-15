Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss the latest from Nebraska football preseason camp -- including 45 minutes of practice open to reporters this week -- and talk new DL arrival Jahkeem Green. Also a wrap up from NU hoops' trip to Italy and the latest on softball coach Rhonda Revelle's in-limbo status.
Husker Extra Podcast: A good RB optic from Husker practice and plenty more football observations
