Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down a week that's already had several additions and subtractions on the football front, including several returning senior defenders, two offensive transfers inbound and Wan'Dale Robinson leaving the program. That, plus the men's basketball program pauses following positive COVID-19 tests. When might the Huskers be back on the floor?
Husker Extra Podcast: A busy offseason week for the Huskers and a COVID-19 pause in hoops
