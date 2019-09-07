{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Colorado, 9.7

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) rushes against Colorado in the second quarter on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel break down Nebraska's 34-31 loss to Colorado in overtime and take viewer questions in the latest edition of Husker Extra Live. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

