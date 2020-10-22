Husker Extra hot topic: What win-loss record constitutes a successful season for Nebraska football?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steve Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.

What record through nine games would constitute success for Nebraska football?

Parker: 5-4. Now, it obviously depends on where the wins and losses come from. You could be 5-4, and if you beat Wisconsin and Iowa, and you blow two games that you had in control against Purdue and Northwestern, of course that mark can feel like a missed opportunity. That could happen.

To me, if you look at their opening four — Ohio State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Penn State, I mean, 2-2 out of that would be really good.

I think if you go 4-4 on the schedule at hand and then you win that crossover game on Dec. 19, 5-4, going to a bowl game with a chance to win a sixth, I just think that, what does that correlate to? (A) 5-4 (record) would correlate roughly to 7-5-, 8-4-type season. I think a lot of Nebraska fans would take that at this point.