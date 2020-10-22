Husker Extra hot topic: What win-loss record constitutes a successful season for Nebraska football?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steve Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
What record through nine games would constitute success for Nebraska football?
Parker: 5-4. Now, it obviously depends on where the wins and losses come from. You could be 5-4, and if you beat Wisconsin and Iowa, and you blow two games that you had in control against Purdue and Northwestern, of course that mark can feel like a missed opportunity. That could happen.
To me, if you look at their opening four — Ohio State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Penn State, I mean, 2-2 out of that would be really good.
I think if you go 4-4 on the schedule at hand and then you win that crossover game on Dec. 19, 5-4, going to a bowl game with a chance to win a sixth, I just think that, what does that correlate to? (A) 5-4 (record) would correlate roughly to 7-5-, 8-4-type season. I think a lot of Nebraska fans would take that at this point.
Chris: It’s 5-4 or better. And like you said, a lot of that could be predicated on those first four. If they come out of that 2-2, and then still finish 5-4, does that mean success, or does that mean they maybe missed another one and could have got to 6-3. Or if they go 1-3 and get to 5-4, that’s way different.
It depends on the games you win and lose. But look, anything over .500 at this point, the way the last few years have gone, is an improvement. It just is, based on what we’ve seen the first two years under Scott Frost, what we saw at the end of the Mike Riley era.
So yeah, if they get to five, that’s probably a success. But, which five are you winning and how to you get to five — I think that’s the key.
Steve: The only thing I’d add is, obviously it would give it a lot of oomph if they beat Ohio State.
I just don’t see them beating Penn State. But the thing that’s realistic, and I think the important thing in this schedule, is to beat both Wisconsin and Iowa. It’s there. It doesn’t have to be a pie-in-the-sky notion.
It’s seven straight losses to Wisconsin, five straight to Iowa. This is the year, if you want to ignite the fan base, and put some oomph into 5-4, beat them both. I just don’t know why that has to be a strange notion. Not this year.
I think Wisconsin with (quarterback Jack) Coan out, no Tyler Biadasz, no Jonathan Taylor, no Quintez Cephus. They have a great tight end. They’ll be good up front, I don’t know if they’ll be great; I don’t know if they’ll be great at running back. You should be able to get that game.
You should be able to get Iowa, too. Iowa’s good, they’ll contend, but you were close to Iowa last year, you were close to Iowa two straight years. You should knock down that door.
If you really want to add some oomph, beat Wisconsin in the second game (of the season).
