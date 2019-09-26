Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker, Steve and Chris will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
What one thing does Nebraska have to do to have a chance against Ohio State?
Parker: I'm going to take the lowest of the low-hanging fruit, but it's absolutely critical, and that's turnovers. Nebraska beat Illinois last week by four points despite turning the ball over four times. You turn the ball over four times against Ohio State, you don't win, by four points or by any number of points. In fact, you probably lose by a lot.
Each week, Nebraska's offense has shown improvement. Look at the total yardages in each game. They're ramping up. The explosive plays are coming. The production on offense is coming. And the difference between not only scoring more than 42 against Illinois, but also holding Illinois to significantly less than 38 points, is the four turnovers. Three of Illinois' five scoring drives were 37 yards, 10 yards and 2 yards — directly after Nebraska turnovers.
Ohio State hasn't seen an offense like Nebraska's so far this year. Nebraska's defense has held up pretty well in sort of "normal" situations, when they haven't been put in sudden change, short field. But if Nebraska wants to hang close and wants to spring an upset, they have to be, ideally, plus in the turnover department. Certainly they have to be a lot cleaner in the turnover department.
Steve: When I was watching Ohio State rip through Indiana, it was evident what they were doing in that game. Now I'm not sure it will look exactly like this against Nebraska, but on first down it was almost exclusively J.K. Dobbins. Zone running game, inside zone, power, and it was devastating. It was a sight to behold. It was gorgeous. It was gorgeous if you love real football. It was 4 yards a carry; 5, 6, 7, boom, now it's 12. Now he's dragging guys 17.
If they come in and J.K. Dobbins is getting 4, 5 yards a crack, you're in big trouble. Because now they're in second and manageable and my God, the whole playbook. And you've got all those dudes — KJ Hill and Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor, Christ, you've got everybody.
Chris: You might have Christ himself at some point.
Parker: Christ himself is going to line up in the slot.
Chris: Nebraska can't fall behind too far early. If they come out, quick three and out, touchdown, get the ball back, fumble it, touchdown, all of a sudden it's 14-0 six minutes into the game, oh boy. It's gonna be hard.
Even though it's early in the game at that point, you wonder if Nebraska starts to panic a little bit, at least from a players' perspective.
Steve: It's interesting, because against Illinois it was OK because they could move the ball and you knew they could probably move the ball. But I just don't see that happening against Ohio State.
Chris: Ohio State's not Illinois. I don't think we're going out on a limb by saying that. And I'm not saying Nebraska needs to be ahead at halftime like they were last year, but you better be within a field goal or a touchdown. Because if you fall behind too far early, it could be over at halftime.
Parker: The corollary to what you're saying too is, if you fall behind early, it's very likely that means the defense is on the field a lot more. And the games where we've seen Nebraska's defense on the field a lot, it's happened right away.
