Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker, Steve and Chris will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
How would we characterize Nebraska's place in the Big Ten now that conference play is in full swing?
Steve: I always start any discussion about the Big Ten with the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes are the standard; they are clearly the standard again this year. Then after that, it just muddies up really fast. I don't know if you put Michigan ahead of Wisconsin — I guess we'll find out Saturday. I don't know if you'd put Penn State ahead of Wisconsin.
Chris: I don't know if you put Michigan ahead of Iowa.
Sipple: But as we sit here, it's Ohio State and a lot of teams right behind them in a big jumbled pile, and Nebraska's probably right near the bottom of the pile.
Chris: They're maybe on the outside of the pile trying to dive into the pile.
Steve: Maybe, or they're trying to get their breath a little bit. But just talentwise, they're not where they need to be, in my opinion. They have some guys, but they're going to be better in four years than they are now, and they'll be better next year than they are now. They just need some experience at some key, key places.
Parker: I think that given where a lot of fans thought this season was headed, my hunch, it seems that maybe Nebraska's not quite where some people thought they'd be after three weeks. But I also think that, Nebraska's played better each week this season. And you can talk about coaching clichés or whatever, but that's what you want.
Steve: There's a lot of teams that aren't maybe where we'd thought they'd be. Minnesota's not, probably, Purdue's not, probably, and Northwestern's not, probably. They're all in the division. Is Nebraska the second-best team in the division? They might be. Maybe. I know what you're going to say: Wisconsin, Iowa. But I'm not convinced Iowa's better.
Parker: Yeah, but I wouldn't have qualms if you said that they were. They're 3-0, they went on the road and won. You want to talk about a road site rivalry game that was a raucous atmosphere and came down to the wire, Iowa found a way to win that game (at Iowa State); Nebraska didn't.
I guess what I'm saying is, to me, Nebraska has played better and better each week, and still I think we spent the offseason talking about not just, I don't think I ever said Nebraska was the favorite in the West. Some people did.
But we thought they could be in the mix for it. But I also think that, just on the eye test, that there's a bunch of teams like you just said — Minnesota and Purdue in particular, and Northwestern, that have not looked real good so far. And yet you would not say that Nebraska has a real strong claim near the top of the division.
So it's kind of weird. Because there's some teams that are in the same boat as Nebraska, and yet you don't feel a lot of separation with where they stand, even if you just want to look at it in the west.
Chris: It kind of goes back to this discussion we have every single week where we go, "Well, how does last week's performance frame how we look at this week?" Would we be saying this if Nebraska had beaten Colorado? Even if they beat Colorado in overtime. Say they still blow the lead but they win 37-34 instead of lose 34-31.
Now obviously they didn't do it, so it doesn't matter. But it's weird because like you guys said, if Nebraska's playing Minnesota and Nebraska's up three points and Minnesota's got the ball, with those two receivers at the end of the game, are you totally confident Nebraska's going to close that out? Probably not.
I think you guys are right. It kind of reminds me of the basketball season last year, where there was Michigan State, and then there was everybody else.