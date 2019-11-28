Husker Extra hot topic: What does Nebraska have to do to beat Iowa Friday?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker, Steve and Chris will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
If Nebraska is to beat Iowa, what must the Huskers do to pull it off?
Parker: I think honestly it's about stopping the run, which sounds kind of funny to say because Iowa averages 130 rushing yards a game.
Chris: 3.7 a carry.
Parker: Yeah. They're not a good rushing team. But we've just seen it year after year where — they weren't a particularly good rushing team last year, and remember, they just ran that stretch play to the right over and over again, and Nebraska really couldn't do anything to stop it.
Nebraska's defensive line is better this year than it was last year. Its linebacker core is probably not. You've had trouble fitting the run game. Now, the good news for Nebraska is that it's been a little better the past two weeks.
As hard as it is to say that with a Wisconsin team that rushed for 300-plus yards, Jonathan Taylor's longest carry of the game was 19 yards. You were watching the game like, 'Wow, Nebraska's doing a pretty good job against him.' And then they shut down Maryland. So that's the real key to me.
And, let me give you one more stat as a key to the game and I'll turn it over to you: the red zone.
Nebraska has not been good in the red zone. Their touchdown percentage in the red zone is only 52%, 12th in the Big Ten. And conversely, Iowa has been really good defensively in the red zone. They're only allowing touchdowns 39% of trips for opponents.
The flip side of that conversation is that Iowa is also bad in the red zone. They lead the Big Ten in red zone scoring percentage, 94.6%, but their touchdown percentage is 54% — 11th in the Big Ten. They kick a lot of field goals. So you have to hold them to that. You have to hold them to three.
If they have four trips to the red zone and you hold them to three field goals, you're going to be in the game.
Chris: The key to me is Adrian Martinez. He's got to be great. He's probably got to play the best game he's played all year. Kirk Ferentz has talked this week about how they couldn't stop him last year.
Adrian's got to be really good. He can't throw it into double coverage like he did against Maryland, because you're not going to get a touchdown against Iowa. It's going to get picked off. He's got to make good decisions throwing the ball, and he's got to continue to run it like he has the last couple weeks, because Iowa's defense is so good against the run. I just think Dedrick Mills isn't going to have a lot of room.
You're not going to have Maurice Washington to threaten the edge like he did last year, where they just ran bubble screen, bubble screen, bubble screen and he'd get around the corner.
Now maybe Wan'Dale (Robinson) comes back. If you get Wan'Dale back that's great, but it comes down to Adrian, like it always does, fair or not.
He's got to be able to break a couple runs with his legs, he's got to be able to convert in the red zone. He can't fumble it. He can't throw interceptions.
If he plays great, then Nebraska's got a shot.