Husker Extra hot topic: What does Nebraska have to do to beat Iowa Friday?

And, let me give you one more stat as a key to the game and I'll turn it over to you: the red zone.

Nebraska has not been good in the red zone. Their touchdown percentage in the red zone is only 52%, 12th in the Big Ten. And conversely, Iowa has been really good defensively in the red zone. They're only allowing touchdowns 39% of trips for opponents.

The flip side of that conversation is that Iowa is also bad in the red zone. They lead the Big Ten in red zone scoring percentage, 94.6%, but their touchdown percentage is 54% — 11th in the Big Ten. They kick a lot of field goals. So you have to hold them to that. You have to hold them to three.

If they have four trips to the red zone and you hold them to three field goals, you're going to be in the game.

Chris: The key to me is Adrian Martinez. He's got to be great. He's probably got to play the best game he's played all year. Kirk Ferentz has talked this week about how they couldn't stop him last year.