Husker Extra hot topic: What do you expect Saturday from Nebraska's QB position

What do you expect Saturday from Nebraska's QB position?
Parker: The main question is just, is Nebraska going to stick with Luke McCaffrey, who played the fourth quarter against Northwestern in place of Adrian Martinez, or will Martinez be back in the starting role?
I don’t think you can entirely rule out either possibility. We don’t know categorically which way that decision is going to go. We know before the season it was close, and the coaching staff opted for Martinez in part, according to Scott Frost, because of the experience piece.
My sense is, because this is being openly talked about this week, you almost would go the other way and say that a tie this time around, if both played well in practice, it might go to Luke McCaffrey.
Adrian Martinez, it wasn’t all bad on Saturday against Northwestern. He ran the ball authoritatively, he’s averaging 7 yards a carry on the season. But the efficiency and the consistency in the passing game just hasn’t been there. And the latest display was 12-of-27 passing the ball against Northwestern.
I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we saw Martinez in some capacity, but I would tend to think that Luke McCaffrey will get a start, and I don’t think there’s any reason to suspect that he wouldn’t play well.
Now is it going to be a total revolution, all of a sudden they’re a high-flying offense? I don’t know. I think they still probably have some limitations that he just can’t change himself, but I think he would play fast and play relatively efficiently if he does start.
Steve: There’s a micro conversation and a macro conversation here, in my opinion. The micro is, sort of what Dedrick Mills said in some candid comments after the game on Saturday. He said Luke runs the offense quickly; he gets the plays, gets everybody set and gets going very quickly, which is what this offense is designed to do.
Then the macro conversation is, it kind of goes back to what Frost said after that game as well, when he said, they put Luke in for a spark.
Well, they needed a spark for that game, but when I say macro, I think the program needs a spark. And that’s one of the reasons Luke McCaffrey will be the starter, I think, on Saturday. It would make sense to me from that standpoint. This is a program that’s lost seven of its last eight games, and I don’t know, I think there’s some apathy in the fan base. I hear from people that say, "Yeah, absolutely, I’ve checked out a little bit," or "I know somebody who has" or "I’m about to."
And they might be less apt to check out if this speedy quarterback from Colorado gives the offense a boost. So that’s what I expect. It would be really interesting if Adrian trots out there No. 1, but I just don’t think it’s going that way. It wouldn’t make sense to me the way it’s unfolded.
Chris: I think the thing that’s interesting to me is, yes (Luke has) got to operate the offense, but what are the extenuating circumstances around him? Are there different receivers on the field with him, is Zavier Betts or Alante Brown out there instead of Kade Warner or Levi Falck or whoever it may be.
Look, it’s everything you guys have said so far, and it’s all correct, but at the same time, is it going to look like that last drive (at Northwestern). Look who was out there with the game on the line, and who was out there with Luke McCaffrey. It was a couple of freshmen at wide receiver, and Wan’Dale Robinson.
So is that what it looks like when it comes to that first drive Saturday? I don’t know. If it is, then I think it gets a lot more interesting. I think we’re all in agreement the offense moves a little different with Luke McCaffrey out there, and feels a little different with Luke McCaffrey out there, and it would probably be good for Adrian to start a game on the sideline and just kind of watch and see what it looks like from a different point of view.
But what weapons is Luke going to be operating with? I think that’s a big part of this, too.
