Husker Extra hot topic: What do you expect Saturday from Nebraska's QB position

And they might be less apt to check out if this speedy quarterback from Colorado gives the offense a boost. So that’s what I expect. It would be really interesting if Adrian trots out there No. 1, but I just don’t think it’s going that way. It wouldn’t make sense to me the way it’s unfolded.

Chris: I think the thing that’s interesting to me is, yes (Luke has) got to operate the offense, but what are the extenuating circumstances around him? Are there different receivers on the field with him, is Zavier Betts or Alante Brown out there instead of Kade Warner or Levi Falck or whoever it may be.

Look, it’s everything you guys have said so far, and it’s all correct, but at the same time, is it going to look like that last drive (at Northwestern). Look who was out there with the game on the line, and who was out there with Luke McCaffrey. It was a couple of freshmen at wide receiver, and Wan’Dale Robinson.