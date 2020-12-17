Husker Extra Hot Topic: Should Nebraska play in a bowl game if given the opportunity?

I think that, if you had the opportunity to go somewhere, whether it was Arizona or Charlotte or somewhere else to play once more this year, I would think that it would be in good form to rally the troops and do it and get one more opportunity to play together.

Chris: I tend to agree with Parker, and especially when you're a team that all year has said, "We just want to play football." Well, how does that look when you get to the end of the year and you don't want to play anymore when you have the opportunity to play?

There's certainly the component of the extra practices, the travel to Charlotte or Arizona or whatever, the benefit you get from that. But isn't there a benefit too when you're a coach saying all we want to do is play, and then you get to the end of the year and your coach says, "Ahh, I don't know if we want to play anymore." And maybe the players make that decision for him; maybe the players don't want to play, but kind of to your point Parker, the players have fallen in line behind the coach and said they want to play and they want to keep playing.

Is it a lot of fun right now? Maybe not, because they've been here a long time, not being able to go home and do any of those things, and now you're beat up and you're tired and you're sore and it's cold and everything else.