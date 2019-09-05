Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker, Steve and Chris will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
It's Colorado week. How big is this game for the Huskers in a matchup of old rivals?
Sipple: In the context of back-to-back 4-8 seasons, and in the context of a roster full of guys that have experienced some pretty severe lows, and in the context of a Nebraska team that's swerved out of control a few times over the past couple years, you wonder how a loss would affect them. You have to wonder that.
You wonder, what would the fan reaction be if Nebraska follows a disappointing win — and it is — there's a lot of people that came away unsatisfied. There's a lot of people in the program that came away unsatisfied. Barrett Ruud just said, yeah, it wasn't that satisfying of a win.
What would the tenor of the fans be if Nebraska falls short in this game?
Chris: Not good. It would be really bad.
Sipple: Yeah. And you know how that can affect a team and a program.
Chris: It's just like last year — it just kind of builds upon itself, doesn't it? Because now, here comes Northern Illinois, and they won here a couple years ago, and then at Illinois, who looks at least looks adequate this year, and then you get Ohio State at home.
Sipple: OK, could you agree that a close loss would ramp up pressure right away? It shouldn't really, but it would.
Parker: Don't you think it is tinted by the nature of the win against South Alabama? Because you have a situation where, if Nebraska comes out and looks really good against Colorado, then South Alabama, in the eyes of fans and probably in the eyes of the players to some degree, and the coaches, becomes somewhat of an anomaly — just didn't really play well on offense, but the defense forced five turnovers, and then, "Oh they went to Boulder and they played really well and got a win and they're 2-0."
And then it's like all that stuff from this last weekend is just put right to bed.
But if you don't, or if the offense struggles again, then it's like, boy, do they really have a problem on offense here, and how do you fix it; then, man, Northern Illinois won in Memorial Stadium two years ago, there's a lot of guys on this team who lost to Northern Illinois two years ago on the same field. Then, that's sort of recipe for a weird tone to the week.
Also, I think, just look at the schedule. we've talked a lot of the offseason about how it lines up for Nebraska. And that's no less true today than it was a month ago. But I do think if you're 2-0 you feel a lot better about what the next 10 look like than if you're 1-1.