Husker Extra hot topic: Is this the start of a fruitful stretch for Nebraska football?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steve Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.

Is this the start of a fruitful stretch for Nebraska football?

Steve: There's no way I could go that far and say this is the start of a fruitful stretch with what I'm seeing on offense. No way. There's so much that they have to solve on that side of the ball that this is a game-to-game situation. I feel good that they can do enough on that side of the ball against Illinois, because Illinois has been terrible on defense. But when they get back to playing representable defenses, I don't know what you're going to see. I don't think the problems are going away anytime soon. So no. There's no way I'll say that.

I think they can grind out some wins, but they're really going to have to win close, and they're going to have to be really smart about it.

Parker: I think if they grind out close wins, and they're smart about it, that would be the definition of a fruitful stretch for Nebraska. And I think they're going to have an opportunity to do that.