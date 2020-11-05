Husker Extra hot topic: Is the Northwestern game a must-win for Nebraska?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steve Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
Is the Northwestern game a must-win for Nebraska?
Parker: If you want to win the West Division, yeah, it is. The world’s not going to end if Nebraska loses, but if you have designs on winning the West — look, if you watch the first two weeks, Wisconsin looked awfully good against Illinois Week 1, but their season’s gone completely off the rails. Now, they’ll be back, probably, against Michigan on the 14th; you don’t know how shorthanded they’re going to be against Michigan. Graham Mertz by the back-of-the-envelope math might be back, might not.
Outside of that, there’s not a dominant team in the West. The teams that we thought might challenge — two of them, Iowa and Minnesota — are both 0-2. And look who’s 2-0, it’s Northwestern and Purdue.
There’s no reason why literally any team in the West shouldn’t be thinking about winning the division. That includes Nebraska. So from that aspect, yeah, it’s a must-win if you want to try to end up in Indianapolis at the end of the year.
It just sort of feels like a big game. Maybe that’s because we’ve only had one in the last 11 months or whatever, but it feels like a game that’s got something on the line, and that’s fun.
Steve: Here’s the deal with Northwestern: I thought Northwestern against Iowa looked like they were on a mission to me. Because they were 3-9 last year, 1-8 in the Big Ten, and I’ve said this all week — (Northwestern coach Pat) Fitzgerald told the guys right after the season, this will never happen again at Northwestern. And they’re playing like that.
Now, now look at them. They’re 2-0, so they have that intangible going for them that they’re on this mission, I think. Now you add a layer to it: "Man, if we beat Nebraska, we’re 3-0 in the league," and they have maybe the most manageable schedule the rest of the way.
If they get to 3-0, Northwestern’s in good shape. Or you might say great shape to make a nice run at this. So Nebraska’s got to derail them. The more I look at it, the more it definitely looks like a must-win given Northwestern’s relatively easy schedule.
Chris: You mentioned Northwestern’s schedule; look at Nebraska’s schedule. You get Penn State after this, then you get into a bunch of West teams that you’ve had trouble with the last couple of years. Even though you “missed” Wisconsin, so to speak, because the game got canceled, you’ve still got to go out and beat all these teams. And if you go out and drop this one, and you’re 0-2, and Northwestern’s 3-0, and you’ve already lost an opportunity because you lost a game, then what? Then what are you playing for?
Scott Frost has talked about, we just want to play. Well, we’ll find out how much they want to play if they’re 0-2 and they’re staring up at 3-0 Northwestern with looking at Northwestern’s schedule and realizing what the odds are of maybe winning that division and getting to a Big Ten title game.
It really is a fascinating matchup — for those reasons, for the reason that this game is close year after year, for the reason of what happened the last time Nebraska was in Evanston when they had that game all but won and gave up a 99-yard touchdown drive at the end of regulation and lost in overtime.
There’s some scar tissue that is there already and could get built up even more if you go lose this game again. Is it a must-win in the sense of Big Ten West implications? Yeah, but it’s also a must-win in the sense of, "Yeah, we could maybe exorcise some demons a little bit if we go play really well and beat what looks like a pretty good team."
