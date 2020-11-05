Husker Extra hot topic: Is the Northwestern game a must-win for Nebraska?

It just sort of feels like a big game. Maybe that’s because we’ve only had one in the last 11 months or whatever, but it feels like a game that’s got something on the line, and that’s fun.

Steve: Here’s the deal with Northwestern: I thought Northwestern against Iowa looked like they were on a mission to me. Because they were 3-9 last year, 1-8 in the Big Ten, and I’ve said this all week — (Northwestern coach Pat) Fitzgerald told the guys right after the season, this will never happen again at Northwestern. And they’re playing like that.

Now, now look at them. They’re 2-0, so they have that intangible going for them that they’re on this mission, I think. Now you add a layer to it: "Man, if we beat Nebraska, we’re 3-0 in the league," and they have maybe the most manageable schedule the rest of the way.

If they get to 3-0, Northwestern’s in good shape. Or you might say great shape to make a nice run at this. So Nebraska’s got to derail them. The more I look at it, the more it definitely looks like a must-win given Northwestern’s relatively easy schedule.