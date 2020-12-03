Husker Extra hot topic: How long does Nebraska go forward with the two-quarterback system?

Call it what you want — two-quarterback system, playing two quarterbacks, whatever. If you really believe that, that those two guys are two of your best playmakers, why wouldn’t you keep doing that as long as both guys are here?

Whether that means, they’re both playing quarterback, whether that means you see Luke McCaffrey move around a little bit and do like he did in the Ohio State game and play in the slot, and motion into the backfield and all those different things, why wouldn’t you do that?

Like we just talked about, that this team needs a win, if you need a win that badly, you’ve got to get your best guys out there.

Look, the head coach has said that’s two of their best guys. So as long as the case, that’s what’s going to happen.

For now it’s going to continue because it has to continue. Because Nebraska needs its best guys out there, and those are two of Nebraska’s best guys.

Parker: I think that they’ll roll with it in some form or fashion like we saw against Iowa for the rest of the year.

Frost said what he said at the beginning of the year about those guys being two of their best players, but after the first half or so against Ohio State, they didn’t use them like that.