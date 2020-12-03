Husker Extra hot topic: How long does Nebraska go forward with the two-quarterback system?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steve Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
How long does Nebraska go forward with the two-quarterback system?
Steve: It’s an interesting question. Would Scott Frost characterize it as a two-quarterback system, or would he just say we’re using two quarterbacks right now?
Here’s the bottom line to me. This is what I would say if I were a coach: I’m not calling this a two-quarterback system. You are. I’m just doing what I think is best to win the game in front of me. And if that’s what it is going forward, then that’s what it will be.
I don’t know if it will be though. How can I predict it (I’m talking as a coach right now)? How can I predict what it’s going to be? Maybe one guy will shoot out ahead of the other. But if nobody does, then I guess we’re going to keep doing what we have to do every week to beat the opponent that’s next on our schedule.
Parker: Sounds like a two-quarterback system.
Chris: I would go back to what Scott Frost said at the beginning of the year, when he said Luke and Adrian are two of our best playmakers, and we need all the playmakers we can get on the field.
Call it what you want — two-quarterback system, playing two quarterbacks, whatever. If you really believe that, that those two guys are two of your best playmakers, why wouldn’t you keep doing that as long as both guys are here?
Whether that means, they’re both playing quarterback, whether that means you see Luke McCaffrey move around a little bit and do like he did in the Ohio State game and play in the slot, and motion into the backfield and all those different things, why wouldn’t you do that?
Like we just talked about, that this team needs a win, if you need a win that badly, you’ve got to get your best guys out there.
Look, the head coach has said that’s two of their best guys. So as long as the case, that’s what’s going to happen.
For now it’s going to continue because it has to continue. Because Nebraska needs its best guys out there, and those are two of Nebraska’s best guys.
Parker: I think that they’ll roll with it in some form or fashion like we saw against Iowa for the rest of the year.
Frost said what he said at the beginning of the year about those guys being two of their best players, but after the first half or so against Ohio State, they didn’t use them like that.
They started Adrian Martinez against Northwestern, and Luke McCaffrey didn’t play at all, one play I think, until they benched Adrian after he threw that interception in the end zone. And then the next week against Penn State, Adrian didn’t play a single snap.
I’m not breaking any totally new ground here, but the way they deployed those guys against Iowa was different than they’ve done it in any game so far to this point. So I think you’ll see some variation of that.
If you want to talk beyond this season, I think it’s really hard to say, just because who knows what happens. Quarterback rooms very rarely stay completely static over the course of an offseason; guys develop.
And the last thing I would say about it is, as long as Luke McCaffrey’s in the program, this general line of thinking is going to continue. Because he’s so talented, that if he’s not the starting quarterback, there’s always going to be a role for him because of the caliber of football player he is.
So this idea of, well how many quarterbacks are you going to use, well even if Adrian Martinez is the guy in 2021, let’s just say he wins the job, McCaffrey’s still going to be involved in some degree, you would think.
