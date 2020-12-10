Husker Extra Hot Topic: Has NU learned its lesson from Illinois on how to play coming off a win?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steve Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
Has Nebraska learned its lesson from Illinois on how to play coming off a win?
Steve: I think they did. I think you guys would agree, Nebraska, the way I’ve characterized it is, they are not a team limping to the finish. For whatever reason — they’re humans, sometimes your biorhythms are off, sometimes it’s just not your day, whatever may be the case, and that was the case against Illinois — it just wasn’t a good day for that organization as a whole.
But I do think they got the message. Not only that, I think the quarterback play is now more settled, the defense has had two pretty good games, and they’re doing some things now on special teams that are indicative of progress: kicking field goals from 49 yards, for instance.
I guess what I’m saying is, they’re chipping away at it. They've got a lot left to go, but I think they’re very intent on continuing in that vein.
I know you guys listen to the Zoom (news conferences), and I think it’s pretty convincing that they are very, very intent on finishing strong. They are not ready for this to end.
Parker: I think they’ve learned their lesson, but I’m cautious enough to want to see it in action. The one thing I would say is, if Nebraska loses to Minnesota on Saturday, I’d be really surprised if it’s attributed wholly to a bad week of practice, as the Illinois loss was.
Luke McCaffrey, immediately after that game, said it just wasn’t good enough in practice, and you heard that from pretty much everybody, and it was kind of like, how did that happen?
In listening to some of the veterans, in particular Dedrick Mills, I think there’s a guard against that this week, and the guys that we talked to this week seemed confident that it wasn’t so much of an issue.
But I guess the thing I would say is, I don’t think learning the lesson in this regard necessarily means Nebraska is going to beat Minnesota.
Nebraska has practiced hard at other times this year, and then come out and played a sloppy football game, or too sloppy of a football game. So to me, I think they learned their lesson, I think the energy this week in practice was probably better than it was leading to that Illinois game, and I still don’t think that means that they can just roll out of bed on Saturday and expect to blast Minnesota.
Chris: I tend to agree with Parker. They’ve gotta prove it to me, and I’ll say that until they do it multiple times. Can they beat Minnesota this weekend and should they beat Minnesota this weekend? Probably. We’re talking about a team coming off a two-week COVID pause who is going to be shorthanded and who has one of the worst defenses in the nation. You’ve got a Nebraska team playing with some confidence, coming off a good performance.
It points to Nebraska winning that game. But you could have said the same thing about Illinois, too — a team with a pretty lousy defense, wasn’t really sure what they had, hadn’t played very well, and they came in and just dominated Nebraska.
So prove it to me. I’m to the point now where talk’s kind of cheap and you need to back it up with actions, and if they go out and they dominate Minnesota and it’s 24-3 at halftime and they win that game 38-17 or whatever, then I’ll go, "Yeah, they took a step forward today."
Then if that happens, can you do it the week after that, and the week after that — can you start stacking them up on top of each other. That’s the next step.
