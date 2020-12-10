Husker Extra Hot Topic: Has NU learned its lesson from Illinois on how to play coming off a win?

I know you guys listen to the Zoom (news conferences), and I think it’s pretty convincing that they are very, very intent on finishing strong. They are not ready for this to end.

Parker: I think they’ve learned their lesson, but I’m cautious enough to want to see it in action. The one thing I would say is, if Nebraska loses to Minnesota on Saturday, I’d be really surprised if it’s attributed wholly to a bad week of practice, as the Illinois loss was.

Luke McCaffrey, immediately after that game, said it just wasn’t good enough in practice, and you heard that from pretty much everybody, and it was kind of like, how did that happen?

In listening to some of the veterans, in particular Dedrick Mills, I think there’s a guard against that this week, and the guys that we talked to this week seemed confident that it wasn’t so much of an issue.

But I guess the thing I would say is, I don’t think learning the lesson in this regard necessarily means Nebraska is going to beat Minnesota.