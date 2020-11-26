Husker Extra hot topic: Does Nebraska's performance against Illinois change the way you think about the Iowa game?

The biggest question mark in my mind is running the ball and stopping the run. But for that reason, I actually, when I think about it critically, I actually wonder more about the Iowa game just because of the matchup that Iowa presents Nebraska itself, and less because of how Nebraska looked against Illinois.

So in a way my answer is actually no, not really. Nebraska looked bad against Illinois, and they did some things fundamentally wrong that they can’t afford to do against Iowa. But even if those things are corrected, it still doesn’t seem like a good matchup on paper to me.

And it’s because of what Sipple said about Iowa’s defensive prowess, especially up front. I mean Daviyon Nixon, (Zach) VanValkenburg and (Chauncey) Golston , all three of them are in the top five in the Big Ten in tackles for loss. So it’s a disruptive group as it is.

And then on the flip side, they’ve run it right at Nebraska. In the course of the five-game winning streak Iowa has in this series, they’re averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

And those things would be the concern regardless of what Nebraska would have done against Illinois. Of course if Nebraska would have held Illinois to 80 yards rushing and won 38-10, then yeah, you’d think about it a little bit differently.