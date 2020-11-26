Husker Extra hot topic: Does Nebraska's performance against Illinois change the way you think about the Iowa game?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steve Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
Does the Illinois result change the way you feel about Nebraska's chances against Iowa?
STEVE: Yeah, it absolutely does. I can’t emphasize enough how much it does in my mind, because of what Illinois did on the ground, first of all — Illinois with two 100-yard rushers from the running back position.
They made it look easy a lot of the time. That was the most disconcerting thing about the whole afternoon if you’re a Nebraska fan. A close loss would have been bad enough. Illinois was in control of that game pretty much from the start. That’s the issue. So I think it starts there, but I think it also extends to Nebraska’s offense, which, how do I say this politely, they’re in disarray. And they’re going to play a defense that’s good. It’s one of the top five defenses in the Big Ten. It’s a very good front seven, and Nebraska hasn’t been very good up front. So I think it’s a very, very rough test for Nebraska.
PARKER: I agree. It would be virtually impossible for that loss against Illinois to not impact what you think about the Iowa game to some degree.
The biggest question mark in my mind is running the ball and stopping the run. But for that reason, I actually, when I think about it critically, I actually wonder more about the Iowa game just because of the matchup that Iowa presents Nebraska itself, and less because of how Nebraska looked against Illinois.
So in a way my answer is actually no, not really. Nebraska looked bad against Illinois, and they did some things fundamentally wrong that they can’t afford to do against Iowa. But even if those things are corrected, it still doesn’t seem like a good matchup on paper to me.
And it’s because of what Sipple said about Iowa’s defensive prowess, especially up front. I mean Daviyon Nixon, (Zach) VanValkenburg and (Chauncey) Golston , all three of them are in the top five in the Big Ten in tackles for loss. So it’s a disruptive group as it is.
And then on the flip side, they’ve run it right at Nebraska. In the course of the five-game winning streak Iowa has in this series, they’re averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
And those things would be the concern regardless of what Nebraska would have done against Illinois. Of course if Nebraska would have held Illinois to 80 yards rushing and won 38-10, then yeah, you’d think about it a little bit differently.
CHRIS: I don’t know if it really did change my opinion. Iowa’s run all over Nebraska both year’s they’ve played under Scott Frost. Just because Illinois did it, all that does is really reinforce to me that Iowa’s going to do it again, too.
And even if Nebraska had won that game 38-10, and held Illinois to 80 yards rushing, so what? How does that affect what they’re going to do against Iowa? Because you can go back and look at those Iowa games, and both years, Iowa struggled to consistently run the ball, and they got to Nebraska, and it was like they’d been doing it great all year.
It’s not a good matchup for Nebraska. And it’s all the things you guys have said — disruptive defensive front, Nebraska’s a disaster on offense right now.
I said a couple weeks ago when we were doing predictions that I couldn’t really pick Nebraska to win until they won a game. Well they beat Penn State, then they turn around and do what they did against Illinois. So why should there any change in my thought as to what’s going happen against Iowa based on what may or may not have happened against Illinois?
