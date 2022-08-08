Husker EDGE Ochaun Mathis' 'humble approach' to joining team helps speed up transition

A big-time player with big-time production, Ochaun Mathis is no stranger to the spotlight.

Mathis drew national interest this summer as one of college football’s top edge rushers in the transfer portal, which took him to Nebraska after four years at TCU.

The expectations for Mathis are high — he's to bolster Nebraska's pass-rush efforts, which have been pedestrian in recent seasons.

But, with a focus on humility and creating relationships, Mathis has done his best to just be another player in Nebraska’s edge rusher group.

“One thing I don’t want is to come in and make it look like I’m the big-time guy trying to take control of everything,” Mathis said. “I came in with a humble mindset; I’ve always been humble and just going in trying not to create any eggshells to step on. Coming up with a soft approach, talking with the guys and trying to get to know them, that all played a part in my integration of being a part of this team.”

After spending time between schools while he was in the transfer portal, Mathis said it took about two weeks to get into the physique he needs to be successful this fall. He said the overall sum of Nebraska’s practices and workouts has him conditioned to compete in the Big Ten, where there will be more downhill runs than he saw in the Big 12 with TCU.

While Mathis stands out as a pass rusher, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander sees the junior as a competent run-stopper as well.

“We thought he’d operate really well in the run game; so far he has,” Chinander said of Mathis. “He’s done a really good job at five technique, six technique and nine technique and just giving us a good presence on the edge in the run game. So far I’m really pleased with what he’s done there.”

When Nebraska got together for a full-pad scrimmage, Mathis was surprised at the intensity of the practice. So far, Chinander said fellow edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor have moved around defensively for certain packages due to their knowledge of the system, while Mathis has primarily played as a defensive end.

There’s been a slight adjustment from his TCU days to Nebraska’s defensive system, where Mathis has operated on the boundary to ensure he can rush the passer as much as possible. But, as is the case with most challenges that come his way, Mathis has been quick to attack it head-on.

“Ochaun’s done a great job,” Chinander said. “(There’s a) different structure to the defense, he was off the ball a lot last year it seemed, so he’s had to play a little more true defensive end for us, which he’s done a great job responding to coach Dawson. He’s picked up everything, he’s a big-time effort guy and he showed up at the scrimmage.”

Mathis’ practice success is another reason why Nebraska’s coaching staff is expecting a lot from the defensive line. Nelson, Tannor, Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson are all likely to contribute at edge rusher, while the likes of Nash Hutmacher, Ty Robinson, Colton Feist and Stephon Wynn Jr. have stood out along the interior of the line.

The defensive line is likely to be a strength for Nebraska, and it’s something the entire coaching staff is counting on the lead the defensive effort.

“Those guys up front are working as hard as my guys in the back end and we all know that stuff works hand in hand,” defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. “If my guys can cover for a half a second extra, it helps those guys up front to get to the quarterback. If those guys up front can fluster that quarterback up top, it helps my guys as well.”

Mathis said his fellow edge rushers welcomed him with “open arms” early in the process and are easy to work with in practice or while watching film. With a soft-spoken, friendly attitude on his side, Mathis has fit right in from Day 1.

And with the season-opening contest against Northwestern steadily approaching — the countdown is inside 20 days — the rising chemistry and trust among NU’s edge rushers is a product of that approach.