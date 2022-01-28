 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker DT Jordon Riley enters NCAA transfer portal, further reducing NU's depth on D-line

Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7

Nebraska's Jordon Riley fights through a block during a game against Northwestern on Nov. 7, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois.

 JOHN KONSTANTARAS, POOL VIA NORTHWESTERN ATHLETICS

Nebraska reserve defensive tackle Jordon Riley entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Friday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound defender spent the past two seasons with the Huskers after transferring from Garden City (Kansas) Community College. Riley, a North Carolina native, was talked about as a potential starter when he first arrived on campus in the winter of 2020 and impressed early in spring ball that year. Then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring ball and, when the Huskers finally got on the field in October, Riley was slowed by injuries.

He appeared in six of NU’s eight games that fall in the defensive line rotation. Instead of earning more playing time in 2021, though, Riley played essentially only spot duty this fall. He appeared in 10 games, but was on the field for just 63 defensive snaps and never got more than 13 in a single game, according to Pro Football Focus data.

Before his one year at Garden City, Riley played the 2017 and 2018 seasons at North Carolina. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Riley’s departure does further reduce NU’s depth up front. The Huskers were already tasked with replacing sixth-year senior Ben Stille and fifth-year players Deontre Thomas and Damion Daniels opted against returning for an extra season. Now, one of the candidates to replace some of the snaps on the interior is leaving, too.

Riley is the eighth scholarship player from Nebraska to enter the portal since mid-November.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

