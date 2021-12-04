Husker DT Damion Daniels announces he's heading to the NFL

Life in the Red Podcast: All the latest on a busy (and fluid) week of coaching searches and recruiting for the Huskers
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the ever-evolving coaching searches that Scott Frost is currently conducting.
Damion Daniels is going to take his chances in the NFL Draft.
The Nebraska junior defensive tackle made the announcement via social media on Saturday morning.
A 6-foot-3, 325-pound Dallas native, Daniels this season recorded 33 tackles, easily a career-high total, with two of those stops occurring behind the line of scrimmage. He recorded a season-high six tackles and broke up the first pass of his career in Nebraska's season-opening loss at Illinois. He made four stops while adding a pass breakup Sept. 25 against 20th-ranked Michigan State.
Because of an injury, Daniels played only sparingly Nov. 20 against Wisconsin. Six days later, he sat out Nebraska's season-ending home loss to Iowa after going through Senior Day ceremonies in street clothes.
"I want to thank the Nebraska coaching staff, past and present, for the opportunity to obtain them at this great university. I also extend my gratitude to the supporting staff and academic staff for all of the assistance they provided me," Daniels wrote. "To my teammates, over the past years you guys have turned into my brothers and I've built bonds that'll last forever and I want to thank you guys for pushing me to be the best day in and day out."
A team co-captain this season, Daniels graduated in May of 2020 with a degree in communication studies. His brother, Darrion Daniels, was a Husker co-captain in 2019 and now is part of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad.
The younger Daniels was a key member of Nebraska's defensive line rotation in 2020, when he started three times during a season shortened to eight games by COVID-19. He finished with 20 tackles, including four for losses. In 2019, he appeared in every game and made 13 stops after recording 12 (one for loss) as a redshirt freshman in 2018.
But he was at his best in 2021, and his captain status is telling when one considers he played in a veteran room of linemen that include sixth-year senior Ben Stille and other battle-tested players like Deontre Thomas, Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers.
“'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future. '” — Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/j5FtHRbU1x— Damion Daniels (@Dboogie_93) December 4, 2021
“They all kind of gravitated toward him because he took a step forward,” NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said in August. “Leaders, they take a step forward and they lead the charge and they’re not holding anything back. That’s the thing about him. He’s emptied the tank every time in practice. That’s what really stood out to everybody is when they saw him come to work. He’s coming to work. He’s not holding anything back. He doesn’t have a governor. No saying, ‘I’m only going to do 80% today.’
“He’s full-throttle every single day, every single practice and he hasn’t stopped yet. So, if he continues to do that, the sky is going to be the limit for him.”
Daniels hopes his ascension continues in the NFL.