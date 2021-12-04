Husker DT Damion Daniels announces he's heading to the NFL

The younger Daniels was a key member of Nebraska's defensive line rotation in 2020, when he started three times during a season shortened to eight games by COVID-19. He finished with 20 tackles, including four for losses. In 2019, he appeared in every game and made 13 stops after recording 12 (one for loss) as a redshirt freshman in 2018.

But he was at his best in 2021, and his captain status is telling when one considers he played in a veteran room of linemen that include sixth-year senior Ben Stille and other battle-tested players like Deontre Thomas, Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers.

“They all kind of gravitated toward him because he took a step forward,” NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said in August. “Leaders, they take a step forward and they lead the charge and they’re not holding anything back. That’s the thing about him. He’s emptied the tank every time in practice. That’s what really stood out to everybody is when they saw him come to work. He’s coming to work. He’s not holding anything back. He doesn’t have a governor. No saying, ‘I’m only going to do 80% today.’

“He’s full-throttle every single day, every single practice and he hasn’t stopped yet. So, if he continues to do that, the sky is going to be the limit for him.”