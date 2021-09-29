Husker DL Stille again a semifinalist for prestigious academic award

Ben Stille is up for one of college football's most prestigious academic honors for a second straight season.

The Nebraska senior defensive lineman on Wednesday morning was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to college football's top scholar-athlete.

If the Ashland native is named one of the 12 to 14 finalists, he'll be in line for an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner of the trophy, which is decided by the National Football Foundation, gets a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.

Stille, a sixth-year player who is using the NCAA's extra year of eligibility, completed his undergraduate degree in December 2019 and in May graduated with a master's degree in nutrition and health sciences.

He is one of 176 semifinalists nationally. The list also includes former Nebraska quarterback and Wahoo native Noah Vedral, who is now the quarterback at Rutgers.

Nebraska has two past winners in Rob Zatechka and Kyle Vanden Bosch.

