 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker DL Stille again a semifinalist for prestigious academic award
0 Comments

Husker DL Stille again a semifinalist for prestigious academic award

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29

Nebraska's defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) celebrates a play against Iowa on Nov. 30, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give a two-minute roundup of Tuesday's football press conference.

Ben Stille is up for one of college football's most prestigious academic honors for a second straight season. 

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

The Nebraska senior defensive lineman on Wednesday morning was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to college football's top scholar-athlete. 

If the Ashland native is named one of the 12 to 14 finalists, he'll be in line for an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner of the trophy, which is decided by the National Football Foundation, gets a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. 

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss the four most interesting things they heard at Nebraska football's media availability Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Stille, a sixth-year player who is using the NCAA's extra year of eligibility, completed his undergraduate degree in December 2019 and in May graduated with a master's degree in nutrition and health sciences. 

He is one of 176 semifinalists nationally. The list also includes former Nebraska quarterback and Wahoo native Noah Vedral, who is now the quarterback at Rutgers. 

Nebraska has two past winners in Rob Zatechka and Kyle Vanden Bosch. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card race update

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News