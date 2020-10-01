Husker DL Stille a semifinalist for prestigious Campbell Trophy

Ben Stille is a semifinalist for one of the most prestigious awards given to college athletes based on academics.

The Nebraska senior defensive lineman on Thursday morning was named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is given annually by the National Football Foundation to the country’s top scholar-athlete.

Stille is one of 199 semifinalists nationally. The Ashland native has been named Academic All-Big Ten each of the past three years and is a 2020 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, meaning he’s carried a GPA of at least 3.7 during the previous academic year. In 2019, he was also a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.

Still has already graduated from UNL with a degree in nutrition and health science and is currently a graduate student.

If he makes the cut as one of 12-14 finalists, he’ll be in line for an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner of the Campbell Trophy earns a $25,000 post-grad scholarship. Finalists are announced in November.