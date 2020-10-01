Husker DL Stille a semifinalist for prestigious Campbell Trophy

Ben Stille is a semifinalist for one of the most prestigious awards given to college athletes based on academics.
The Nebraska senior defensive lineman on Thursday morning was named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is given annually by the National Football Foundation to the country’s top scholar-athlete.
Stille is one of 199 semifinalists nationally. The Ashland native has been named Academic All-Big Ten each of the past three years and is a 2020 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, meaning he’s carried a GPA of at least 3.7 during the previous academic year. In 2019, he was also a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.
Still has already graduated from UNL with a degree in nutrition and health science and is currently a graduate student.
If he makes the cut as one of 12-14 finalists, he’ll be in line for an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner of the Campbell Trophy earns a $25,000 post-grad scholarship. Finalists are announced in November.
NU has had two Campbell Trophy winners in the past in Rob Zatechka and Kyle Vanden Bosch.
As Huskers transition to putting pads on, job competition moves to next phase while team walks 'fine line' of preparation
Huskers safety Deontai Williams, robbed of 2019 by injury, has plenty to prove and is 'ready to hit'
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!