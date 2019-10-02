Nebraska will be without one of its best defensive players against Northwestern this weekend.
Senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been suspended for one game by the Big Ten for striking an Ohio State player, the league announced Wednesday.
"The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship," the league said in a statement. "Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”
The league said the incident occurred around the 9-minute, 18-mark of the first quarter, which was at the outset of the Buckeyes' second drive.
On the first play of that drive, J.K. Dobbins ran for 15 yards around the right side. Davis was blocked by tight end Rashod Berry at the beginning of the play and then later was in the same vicinity as offensive linemen Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers.
The television broadcast and ESPN's SkyCam do not show any contact on the play, but an official does run toward Davis, who points toward the OSU players, and talk with him after the play once he is back in the camera shot. No penalty was assessed at the time.
It appears that Davis may have gone down at the end of the play and landed on top of Myers, who had blocked linebacker Mohamed Barry and knocked him down in Davis' vicinity. Myers and Davis appear to exchange words after the play.
The announcement came after NU's media availability on Wednesday and the Journal Star has asked for comment from Husker head coach Scott Frost.
This story will be updated.