Husker DL coach Tony Tuioti receives raise in newly signed contract extension

Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti received a raise and a contract extension last week.

Tuioti, who is entering his third season in charge of the Husker defensive front line, signed a one-year extension through Dec. 31, 2022, that includes a bump to $400,000 annually beginning July 1.

Tuioti had made $375,000 in each of his first two seasons in Lincoln. He signed the agreement May 20.

The rest of Nebraska's assistant coaches agreed to one-year contract extensions earlier this year.

Tuioti is the only member of the staff to receive a raise this offseason, though outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson's salary jumped substantially in March as part of his previously agreed-to contract when he returned to Nebraska following a year with the New York Giants.

All of Nebraska's assistant coaches are now under contract through Dec. 31, 2022.

At Tuioti's new rate and Dawson's updated salary, NU's 10 assistant coaches and head strength coach Zach Duval now combine to make $4.95 million. That is slightly higher than the previous high water mark of $4.875 million in 2019.