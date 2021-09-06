Husker depth chart musings, led by a local freshman offensive lineman whose stock appears to be rising

“It won’t be very long before he’s helping us, so the more reps he can get, the better we are.”

Corcoran, who made his second career start on Saturday, also had high praise for Prochazka, the 6-foot-9, 305-pounder.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s going to play football for a long time, like they say with all of us,” Corcoran said. “He’s athletic, he’s long. Being athletic and long, you have to have a mean streak and he’s got that mean streak. That’s really positive.”

* Cornerback Marques Buford Jr. is a name to know in the secondary. The freshman mid-year enrollee missed most of the spring with an injury but is listed as a co-No. 2 with Tyreke Johnson behind Cam Taylor-Britt. In fact, Buford got into the game before Johnson on Saturday.

“When you get down to the roster and guys who are going to travel and get the chance to play are the guys that are playing on special teams and Marques has done a great job on defense, but he’s also taking special teams seriously and contributing on that’s going to get him opportunities on defense,” Frost said. “He’s another guy with a bright future.”