Husker depth chart musings, led by a local freshman offensive lineman whose stock appears to be rising

Depth charts are back at Nebraska.
The football program included one in its pregame materials before the Huskers' game against Fordham on Saturday and again Monday in its weekly game notes.
The combination of the printed versions and the fact that Scott Frost's team played more than 85 players in its 52-7 win gives something of a closer look at where players stand in the program's pecking order.
Some highlights
Freshman Turner Corcoran and redshirt freshman Brant Banks have the "OR" designation at left tackle, but Corcoran started and played all of the reps with the No. 1 group on Saturday and is the likely starter going forward.
Banks' snaps against Fordham came at guard.
True freshman Teddy Prochazka was next up at left tackle behind Corcoran against the Rams. He’s been steadily rising up the pecking order since arriving on campus in January and Frost praised his second-half performance against Fordham on Monday.
“Teddy’s had a really good camp,” Frost said. “Any time you’re an early enrollee, I think it gives you an advantage. He got a lot of reps early. He’s got a ton of potential and you’re starting to see that shine through. He did a really good job in the offseason turning his body into a guy that looks like he’s been in college for four years already.
“It won’t be very long before he’s helping us, so the more reps he can get, the better we are.”
Corcoran, who made his second career start on Saturday, also had high praise for Prochazka, the 6-foot-9, 305-pounder.
“If he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s going to play football for a long time, like they say with all of us,” Corcoran said. “He’s athletic, he’s long. Being athletic and long, you have to have a mean streak and he’s got that mean streak. That’s really positive.”
* Cornerback Marques Buford Jr. is a name to know in the secondary. The freshman mid-year enrollee missed most of the spring with an injury but is listed as a co-No. 2 with Tyreke Johnson behind Cam Taylor-Britt. In fact, Buford got into the game before Johnson on Saturday.
“When you get down to the roster and guys who are going to travel and get the chance to play are the guys that are playing on special teams and Marques has done a great job on defense, but he’s also taking special teams seriously and contributing on that’s going to get him opportunities on defense,” Frost said. “He’s another guy with a bright future.”
Taylor-Britt muffed a punt along the sideline about one series before the Huskers started substituting heavily, and not surprisingly, his replacement for that drive was Braxton Clark, who is listed as a co-starter with Quinton Newsome.
Smothers got 29 snaps on Saturday and then walk-on Matt Masker ran one play at the end of the game. In the printed depth chart, Heinrich Haarberg is the No. 3.
* At running back, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Markese Stepp are listed as co-starters. Ervin has started each of the Huskers' first two games, but Stepp carried 18 times for 101 yards on Saturday and was the most efficient against Fordham.
* Eteva Mauga-Clements worked his way onto the depth chart at inside linebacker, joining Garrett Snodgrass as the two names listed behind the three-man rotation of Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer and Chris Kolarevic.
* Interesting that Nebraska has five "defensive line" positions listed on its depth chart, a nickel spot and no "outside linebackers." NU has essentially aligned like a 4-3 outfit through the first two games and has also mixed in some five-man front looks as well as 3-4.
* Several players who did not appear in Saturday's game due to injury are listed, but that's not a surprise. NU under Frost has typically kept players who are out with injuries on the depth chart unless the player is out for the season or going to miss substantial time.
This week, those include starting WR Oliver Martin, No. 2 TE Travis Vokolek, DL Casey Rogers and No. 2 RG Broc Bando.
Vokolek and Rogers have missed each of the first two games, while Martin and Bando were out for the first time against Fordham.
Frost said none of those four are dealing with anything serious and they are each expected to be back in action before long.
