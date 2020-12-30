Husker defensive lineman Keem Green enters transfer portal after playing sparingly in 2020

Keem Green decided to seek more playing time elsewhere.

A 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive lineman, Green has entered the transfer portal after recording three tackles in five games this season as a reserve for Nebraska. He made two tackles in the Huskers' season opener at fifth-ranked Ohio State and added another stop against Illinois. He appeared in only one of the final four games.

He originally joined Nebraska's roster in August 2019 — at the midpoint of preseason drills — as a transfer from Highlands (Kansas) Community College. He recorded a single tackle in his debut, against Ohio State, and also earned playing time against Wisconsin and Maryland. By playing in only three games, he maintained a redshirt season.

Because Nebraska graduated three starters off its 2019 defensive line, Green seemed to have golden opportunity to play a significant role in 2020, but it never really panned out as senior Ben Stille, junior Damion Daniels, sophomore Casey Rogers and redshirt freshman Ty Robinson received the vast majority of snaps along the defensive line. Another juco transfer, Jordon Riley, could move into a prominent role along the line next season.