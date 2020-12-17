Husker defense has flipped a switch on third down. What does it mean?

Even with some regression, that is a major turnaround. The Huskers would have to surrender first downs on their next 23 tries to be as bad as they were on the first 63 tries this year.

“I think there’s a couple of different factors, No. 1 is getting into less third-and-shorts, which really helps you," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "But the guys have done a great job, on the third-and-shorts that we’ve had, of operating and I think the guys have a really good understanding of the scheme. They’re feeling really comfortable in the system right now. We’ve kind of finally got the guys where they need to be. I needed to get them in some different places earlier, but guys are where they need to be right now and they’re understanding what they need to do. Showing some different looks and how the looks work together.

“In the third-down package, whether you’re going to show pressure and drop eight or show coverage and bringing some pressure. They’re also doing really well in man coverage.”

Sprinkle in a little bit of pass rush — Chinander said it’s improved even if it doesn’t always result in a sack — and, as sophomore outside linebacker Garret Nelson describes it, slight improvements in several other areas.