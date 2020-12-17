Husker defense has flipped a switch on third down. What does it mean?

If you were to set out on a mission to find statistical signs of the progress Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and many of his players insist is budding inside the walls of Memorial Stadium, you’d cruise right past third-down defense.
The Huskers are No. 12 in the Big Ten on the year, having allowed a rather liberal 43.7% of opponents’ chances to turn into first downs.
In fact, the third-down rate tracks behind many of Nebraska’s other general defensive metrics, where it is, generally speaking, in the middle of the Big Ten pack or just below the center line. That trend in and of itself is progress compared with the past three seasons, even if it doesn’t jump out as exactly a ringing endorsement.
For Nebraska, something strange has happened on third downs this season. Maybe it’s just the product of an odd season and relatively small sample size, but there’s no doubt players and coaches have taken notice of it because it came up unprompted this week.
Over the Huskers’ first four games this season, they allowed a whopping 54% of third-down tries to be converted, by far the worst in the conference and among the very worst in the country.
In the past three weeks, though, opposing offenses have converted just 11-of-40, or 27.5%. In the Big Ten, only Wisconsin (nation-best 23.3%) has a better mark than that for the season and only five other teams nationally have managed that mark for the year.
Even with some regression, that is a major turnaround. The Huskers would have to surrender first downs on their next 23 tries to be as bad as they were on the first 63 tries this year.
“I think there’s a couple of different factors, No. 1 is getting into less third-and-shorts, which really helps you," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "But the guys have done a great job, on the third-and-shorts that we’ve had, of operating and I think the guys have a really good understanding of the scheme. They’re feeling really comfortable in the system right now. We’ve kind of finally got the guys where they need to be. I needed to get them in some different places earlier, but guys are where they need to be right now and they’re understanding what they need to do. Showing some different looks and how the looks work together.
“In the third-down package, whether you’re going to show pressure and drop eight or show coverage and bringing some pressure. They’re also doing really well in man coverage.”
Sprinkle in a little bit of pass rush — Chinander said it’s improved even if it doesn’t always result in a sack — and, as sophomore outside linebacker Garret Nelson describes it, slight improvements in several other areas.
“It kind of amazes me every day at this level of football how much details and little things do matter,” Nelson said. “You ‘arm-over’ sooner, you tackle a guy and for 2 yards instead of 4 and now it's a second-and-8 instead of a second-and-6. Getting a yard back or 2 yards back and forcing them into a second-and-6 or 8 is a completely different game than third-and-4. Being better with those details and knowing how we fit and being more aggressive and kind of understanding our defense better and honing those little details down has been a major component to that.
“Getting teams into third-and-eights or third-and-sixes-and-longs and things like that. Getting better in practice and making sure that third down is our money down. That's where teams and that's where defenses rise to the next level is getting teams off the field. Honing in on those things in getting teams into third-and-long situations where there's a good chance we can get off the field has been a big component.”
The clearest issue here is that, despite the improvement on third down, Nebraska has lost two of its past three games. Last weekend against Minnesota, Nebraska had no sacks and no turnovers and was hurt repeatedly by having to defend short fields. In the two losses, the Huskers have scored 20 and 17 points.
“Right now, they’re playing pretty solid defense the past few weeks,” Chinander said. “We talked to the guys, ‘You’re five plays away from being really, really good defensively.’ We need to get those five plays back, we need to find a way to not let those five plays happen. Also, we need to get the ball back a couple more times.
“If you do that, then you’re playing some really good football. As good as you can, and you’re going to have a chance to win every football game.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
