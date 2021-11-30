Husker defenders Domann, Taylor-Britt earn second-team all-Big Ten honors

Nebraska's improved 2021 defense was shut out of first-team all-Big Ten honors, but well-represented overall in voting by the league's coaches and media.

Senior linebacker JoJo Domann and junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt each earned second-team All-Big Ten recognition. Taylor-Britt was a second-team pick by both the coaches and media, while Domann was second-team for the coaches and third-team by the media.

Domann missed the final two games of the season, but still accumulated 72 tackles (9.5 for loss), a pair of sacks and a pair of interceptions as a do-it-all member of Erik Chinander's defense.

Taylor-Britt got off to a bit of a slow start this fall, but came on strong late and played his best football against potent wide receivers like Purdue's David Bell and Ohio State's explosive trio.

Nebraska also had several honorable mention selections.

By the media: Defensive linemen Ben Stille and Damion Daniels, linebacker Luke Reimer and safety Deontai Williams.

By the coaches: All four of those players plus safety Marquel Dismuke.