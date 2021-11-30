Husker defenders Domann, Taylor-Britt earn second-team all-Big Ten honors

Nebraska's improved 2021 defense was shut out of first-team all-Big Ten honors, but well-represented overall in voting by the league's coaches and media.
Senior linebacker JoJo Domann and junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt each earned second-team All-Big Ten recognition. Taylor-Britt was a second-team pick by both the coaches and media, while Domann was second-team for the coaches and third-team by the media.
Domann missed the final two games of the season, but still accumulated 72 tackles (9.5 for loss), a pair of sacks and a pair of interceptions as a do-it-all member of Erik Chinander's defense.
Taylor-Britt got off to a bit of a slow start this fall, but came on strong late and played his best football against potent wide receivers like Purdue's David Bell and Ohio State's explosive trio.
Nebraska also had several honorable mention selections.
By the media: Defensive linemen Ben Stille and Damion Daniels, linebacker Luke Reimer and safety Deontai Williams.
By the coaches: All four of those players plus safety Marquel Dismuke.
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was named the conference's defensive player of the year and defensive lineman of the year. Wisconsin's Leo Chenal was the linebacker of the year and Iowa's Riley Moss was the defensive back of the year.
Among special teamers, Michigan's Jake Moody is the kicker of the year, Penn State's Jordan Stout is the punter of the year and Iowa's Charlie Jones is the return specialist of the year.
Michigan State's Mel Tucker was named the Big Ten coach of the year.
The awards are voted on by the Big Ten's coaches and by a panel of media voters. The Associated Press' all-Big Ten selections will be announced in December.
