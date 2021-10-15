 Skip to main content
Husker DC Erik Chinander to coach Saturday after father, Gene, killed in car accident
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 10.9

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander watches warmups before a game against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The video was captured from the State Patrol helicopter while the audio was captured by a trooper on the field.

Gene Chinander, the father of Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, was killed in a one-car accident Thursday in Iowa, according to several news reports. 

He was 69 years old. 

Gene Chinander was a longtime high school coach in Iowa. On Thursday afternoon, according to KIMT, he was driving a pickup truck near Allison, Iowa, and failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a parked semi-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Erik Chinander is in his fourth year as Nebraska's defensive coordinator. The Huskers were scheduled to travel to Minneapolis on Friday afternoon for a Saturday game against Minnesota, and the Journal Star learned that Chinander plans to be with the team and coach in the game. 

Tributes poured in over the course of the day Friday, including from NU system president Ted Carter. 

"Lynda and I are praying for Coach Erik Chinander & his family after the devastating loss of his father," Carter wrote on Twitter. "We are so fortunate to have someone like Coach Chinander as part of our university family helping to lead our student-athletes. All of Husker Nation is with you, Coach." 

Glen Snodgrass, the father of Nebraska sophomore inside linebacker Garrett Snodgrass, said, "Our prayers are with you and your family coach Chinander for the loss of your dad Gene. Coach 'Chins' is one of the most down to earth, REAL guys out there and his players love him. Also one of the most underrated coaches in America." 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

