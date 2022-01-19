 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker DC Erik Chinander signs extension, earns raise to $850,000 for 2022
0 Comments
topical

Husker DC Erik Chinander signs extension, earns raise to $850,000 for 2022

  • 0
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.16

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (center) earned an extension and a raise after the 2021 season. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is getting a raise after a productive fourth season.

The head of the NU defense is set to have his salary bump up $50,000 to $850,000, according to a copy of his contract obtained by the Journal Star via records request. 

Chinander, the Allison, Iowa, native, also received the standard one-year extension, meaning he is now under contract through Dec. 31, 2023. 

Chinander has overseen a Blackshirt defense that has steadily improved since he arrived in Lincoln with head coach Scott Frost in December 2017. 

The 2021 season was his unit's best yet, as it allowed 22.7 points per game and 366 yards. Both of those marks were near the middle of the Big Ten pack, but the scoring defense was tied for 36th nationally. 

Chinander is the second-highest-paid assistant on Frost's staff. New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is set to make $875,000 this year and $900,000 in 2023. 

In addition to Chinander's raise, defensive front coach Mike Dawson also had a one-year contract extension finalized recently, according to a copy of his contract obtained Tuesday. 

Dawson did not receive a raise, but his salary had jumped to $550,000 on March 1, 2021. He'll earn the same this year, but is also due a $100,000 retention bonus on April 1, meaning he'll essentially be in line to make $650,000 this year. 

NU has not yet released contract details for new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite or amended deals for secondary coach Travis Fisher or strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval. The department's standard practice has been to at least extend each coach's contract about this time of year in order to keep Frost's assistants under contract for two years. 

The finalization of both coordinators' contracts for 2022 rules out any of the Huskers' assistants cracking the $1 million club this year. NU athletic director Trev Alberts told the Journal Star last week that he was aware of the escalating market — Iowa just approved an extension for Kirk Ferentz that includes a $7 million pool for his 10 assistants — but also that he had confidence in the staff Frost has assembled this offseason. 

"Investing in areas where there’s a significant return, while there’s always risk, I feel better about than spending a bunch of money in an area where there’s no opportunity for return," Alberts said earlier this month. … "We need to get the right people here."

With Applewhite's contract details yet to be made public, NU's pool for nine of 10 assistants stands at $4.825 million. Factor in the new running backs coach and Duval, who counts toward the pool as it is outlined in Frost's contract, and the Huskers will ultimately end up somewhere slightly north of $5.5 million. 

Frost's 11-man group in 2021 made a total of $5.025 million, so while the Huskers' assistant group will not reach the levels that some Big Ten teams are already at or starting to move toward, it will earn substantially more than ever before. 

Check back for updates to this story

Name Position 2022 salary
Mark Whipple Offensive coordinator/QBs $875,000
Erik Chinander Defensive coordinator $850,000
Mickey Joseph Wide receivers/PGC $600,000
Mike Dawson Defensive front $550,000
Travis Fisher Defensive backs $450,000
Sean Beckton Tight ends $450,000
Bill Busch Special teams coordinator $400,000
Donovan Raiola Offensive line $325,000
Barrett Ruud Inside LBs $325,000
Bryan Applewhite Running backs TBD
Zach Duval Strength & conditioning $425,000
Total $5,250,000

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News