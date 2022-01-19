Husker DC Erik Chinander signs extension, earns raise to $850,000 for 2022

NU has not yet released contract details for new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite or amended deals for secondary coach Travis Fisher or strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval. The department's standard practice has been to at least extend each coach's contract about this time of year in order to keep Frost's assistants under contract for two years.

The finalization of both coordinators' contracts for 2022 rules out any of the Huskers' assistants cracking the $1 million club this year. NU athletic director Trev Alberts told the Journal Star last week that he was aware of the escalating market — Iowa just approved an extension for Kirk Ferentz that includes a $7 million pool for his 10 assistants — but also that he had confidence in the staff Frost has assembled this offseason.

"Investing in areas where there’s a significant return, while there’s always risk, I feel better about than spending a bunch of money in an area where there’s no opportunity for return," Alberts said earlier this month. … "We need to get the right people here."