Husker DC Chinander says LB Nick Henrich, 'needs to be on the field for us somewhere'

Overall, Dawson and Chinander have both been complimentary of the progress made at the position this offseason — and realistic about how badly progress is needed — but Dawson also acknowledged that his group is going to be tested right away.

"Every coach wants their guys to go out there and when you put them out there, they hit this perfect game where there's no missed assignments and no missed tackles and we're all searching for that as defensive coaches," Dawson said. ... "It's a younger group, but the reality of it is that you don't have time to be young. This is live bullets and it counts and get in there. We need to execute. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us."

When the live action does arrive on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, it would not be a surprise at all to see Henrich heavily involved in the mix as that young group tries to hit the ground running.

"I just think he's a football player and he needs to be on the field for us somewhere," Chinander said.

