Husker DC Chinander 'really happy' with senior ILB pair's first outing, but more challenges await

Erik Chinander provided a matter-of-fact assessment of senior inside linebacker Collin Miller’s performance in Nebraska’s season opener against Ohio State.
“I thought Collin Miller played his best football game as a Husker,” the third-year Nebraska defensive coordinator said last week.
In fact, both of NU’s senior inside linebackers — Miller and Will Honas — overall combined to put together a promising debut to the 2020 season. The Huskers, of course, were beaten soundly by the Buckeyes, but the veteran pair combined to provide solid play in the middle of the field.
They tied for the team lead with seven tackles and also combined for 3½ tackles for loss and a pair of Honas sacks.
“I’ve been really, really happy with that group for all of whatever you want to call it — camp or whatever it was, since we didn’t really have a two-a-day camp, but the whole offseason I’ve been happy with those guys and I thought they played well,” Chinander said.
Reinforcements should be on the way, too. Chinander indicated last week that it was possible sophomore Luke Reimer would return — he missed the OSU game with an injury — against Wisconsin, and it stands to reason that the extra week off only helped in that regard.
Even so, it’s a group whose early returns suggest a considerable step up from the overall 2019 performance.
“Both those guys, Collin Miller and Will Honas, are starting to play, as we say, they’re starting to cut it loose a little bit,” Chinander said. “They feel free. Like Coach (Scott) Frost says, ‘Desire to excel and no fear of failure.’ They know where they’re supposed to fit and they know their assignment and they’re just playing free right now. I think they’re going to continue to cut it loose even more as they continue through this season, but I’m really happy with what they’re doing.”
While Miller and Honas took the vast majority of the snaps against OSU and will likely form a three-man rotation with Reimer inside as long as all three are healthy, Week 1 featured more of a revolving door at outside linebacker.
Senior JoJo Domann and sophomore Garrett Nelson started but Domann was NU’s only full-time player on the outside. Juniors Caleb Tannor and Pheldarius Payne and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich all also rotated through depending on down and distance. Outside of Domann, each played with his hand on the ground at times and as more of a traditional stand-up outside linebacker at other times.
Nebraska is going to have to generate more pass-rush somehow as the season goes along, though it’s fair to point out that not every offensive line will be as good as Ohio State’s and not every quarterback, certainly, will be the running threat that Justin Fields presented. The linebackers in general will also have to continue to develop in coverage ability.
Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson has harped consistently on the importance of fundamentals and playing within the structure of the defense, not freewheeling in pursuit of a big play.
Overall, the second level did a solid job of helping prevent runs from busting inside or on the edge. OSU’s longest running play was 21 yards by backup quarterback Jack Miller and nobody else had a carry longer than 17 yards. The Buckeyes’ top two backs — Master Teague and Trey Sermon — didn’t fare much better against Penn State, averaging 4.8 and 4.3 per carry, respectively.
“I'd say we were probably more physical throughout the game, especially against the run,” Honas said. “I mean, most of their run game was either quarterback scramble or just a few leaky plays here and there. So I think we were physical enough. It's just about being more detailed and being smarter.”
