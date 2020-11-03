Husker DC Chinander 'really happy' with senior ILB pair's first outing, but more challenges await

“Both those guys, Collin Miller and Will Honas, are starting to play, as we say, they’re starting to cut it loose a little bit,” Chinander said. “They feel free. Like Coach (Scott) Frost says, ‘Desire to excel and no fear of failure.’ They know where they’re supposed to fit and they know their assignment and they’re just playing free right now. I think they’re going to continue to cut it loose even more as they continue through this season, but I’m really happy with what they’re doing.”

While Miller and Honas took the vast majority of the snaps against OSU and will likely form a three-man rotation with Reimer inside as long as all three are healthy, Week 1 featured more of a revolving door at outside linebacker.

Senior JoJo Domann and sophomore Garrett Nelson started but Domann was NU’s only full-time player on the outside. Juniors Caleb Tannor and Pheldarius Payne and redshirt freshman Nick Henrich all also rotated through depending on down and distance. Outside of Domann, each played with his hand on the ground at times and as more of a traditional stand-up outside linebacker at other times.