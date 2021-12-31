 Skip to main content
Husker DB Taylor-Britt picks up NFL Combine invite
editor's pick topical top story

Husker DB Taylor-Britt picks up NFL Combine invite

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 11.20

Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) and Marquel Dismuke (9) celebrate stopping a Wisconsin 4th and 6 in the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Madison, Wis.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's defensive coordinator Erik Chinander speaks during an interview on Wednesday.

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt is headed to Indianapolis. 

The fourth-year junior, who is leaving NU a year early to enter the NFL Draft, on Friday said that he had been invited to the NFL's Scouting Combine, which runs March 1-7. 

The event, which typically includes invites for around 300 of the top professional prospects in the country, is held in March and includes not only on-field drill work and athletic testing, but also the opportunity to meet with every NFL team over the course of a week. 

Taylor-Britt earned first-team All-Big Ten by The Associated Press following the 2021 season. He got off to a bit of a slow start for Nebraska and had three straight games with issues as a punt returner early in the season, but got his year turned around and played some of his best football down the stretch against talented receivers like Purdue's David Bell and Ohio State's Chris Olave. 

A Montgomery, Alabama, native, Taylor-Britt played as a true freshman for NU in 2018 and then bounced back and forth between corner and safety in 2019 due to injuries in the secondary. In 2020, he settled in as a full-time cornerback and quickly established himself as one of the Big Ten's best. 

Taylor-Britt and senior JoJo Domann are also set to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which takes place in Mobile, Alabama, in January. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

