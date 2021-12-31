Husker DB Taylor-Britt picks up NFL Combine invite

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt is headed to Indianapolis.
The fourth-year junior, who is leaving NU a year early to enter the NFL Draft, on Friday said that he had been invited to the NFL's Scouting Combine, which runs March 1-7.
The event, which typically includes invites for around 300 of the top professional prospects in the country, is held in March and includes not only on-field drill work and athletic testing, but also the opportunity to meet with every NFL team over the course of a week.
Taylor-Britt earned first-team All-Big Ten by The Associated Press following the 2021 season. He got off to a bit of a slow start for Nebraska and had three straight games with issues as a punt returner early in the season, but got his year turned around and played some of his best football down the stretch against talented receivers like Purdue's David Bell and Ohio State's Chris Olave.
A Montgomery, Alabama, native, Taylor-Britt played as a true freshman for NU in 2018 and then bounced back and forth between corner and safety in 2019 due to injuries in the secondary. In 2020, he settled in as a full-time cornerback and quickly established himself as one of the Big Ten's best.
Taylor-Britt and senior JoJo Domann are also set to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which takes place in Mobile, Alabama, in January.
