Jeremiah Stovall literally dreams about special teams.
On Monday night, just after game planning meetings as Nebraska prepared for Northern Illinois, Stovall dreamed about blocking a punt.
On Saturday, his fellow punt return unit comrade Isaiah Stalbird blocked one punt and forced a fumble on another. On the first one, Nebraska had seven players past NIU’s three-man shield by the time the fumble occurred.
So how did the dream match the reality?
“I mean of course I was the guy that got it and I was also the guy who scored, too,” Stovall said of the dream. “It doesn’t work like that, but we got two of them last week. That’s really cool to see.”
The Creighton Prep graduate had another dream become reality this week: He’s been put on scholarship for his final collegiate football season
“He’s been a core special teams player for us for a long time. This is his last season. He’s a starter on all four (special teams units),” head coach Scott Frost said Monday. “There are several guys who deserve it, but we rewarded him with one and are closing in on adding another.”
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Stovall met with reporters Monday before the decision had been announced, but his contributions on special teams are the reason he earned it. And boy, did he earn it.
Stovall originally made the roster during Mike Riley’s tenure as a tryout player and worked his way into a special teams role and some spot work in the secondary in 2017. Then after Frost took over, Stovall didn’t even make the initial 110-man camp roster before last season.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
“With the first staff, nothing’s given to you, you’re always going to have to work for it,” Stovall said. “Obviously it was a little challenging and sometimes you want to beat yourself up because you feel like, 'Well I already did this,' but then it’s like, 'Who am I?' I’m still a good person and it just drove me a little bit more, so now I just want to push myself harder to know who I am and why the last staff saw what they saw.”
Clearly, the new staff saw it, too. Stovall went from missing the camp roster to eventually tying for the team lead in special teams tackles with eight and earning the program’s special teams player of the year award.
Now he’s on every unit and takes it upon himself to be a leader on them.
“It doesn’t have to be just playing on offense or just have to be playing on defense,” Stovall said. “You can really make your name here just playing on special teams. … You can really make a big impact. It’s motivating to see how much of the game can be impacted based on special teams.”
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) rushes for a second-quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference (36) gets his punt blocked in the first quarter by Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird (right) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The ball was recovered by the Nebraska's Austin Allen.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) dives into the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown run against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Lane McCallum (48) kicks an extra point as Isaac Armstrong (8) holds in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour (37) and Eli Sullivan (30) celebrate the Huskers' blocked punt in the first quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois' running back Tre Harbison (22) is brought down by Nebraska's Khalil Davis and Mo Barry (7) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) gets tackled by Northern Illinois Jalen McKie-Bey (23) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) recovers a Northern Illinois punt blocked by Isaiah Stalbird in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) rushes for a first-quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) gets tackled by Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark (17) intercepts a ball in front of teammate Ben Stille (95) in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Jeremiah Stovall (42) pursues Northern Illinois' Cole Tucker (right) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks over injured Huskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt as the training staff tends to him on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska kicker Lane McCallum (48) kicks the extra-point with five seconds left in the first half with Huskers' Isaac Armstrong holding on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska's Will Honas (3) pursues Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles (28) on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (right) and head coach Scott Frost check on the condition of Huskers' Cam Taylor-Britt who was injured in the game against Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska defenders Collin Miller (left), WIll Honas (top) and Eli Sullivan tackle Northern Illinois' Tre Harbison on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/14/2019 - Nebraska's Lamar Jackson (21) defends against Northern Illinois Tyrice Richie (3) on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills looks for yards on a fourth-quarter run as Northern Illinois' Matt Lorbeck grabs him Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes (76) is helped off the field by the training staff after a fourth-quarter injury on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska training staff tend to offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes as he lies on the ground after a fourth-quarter injury on at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to pass in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) rushes against Northern Illinois in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
The Husker Scarlet Dance Team performs during the game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to avoid a tackle from Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus (50) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska outside linebacker Jojo Domann (13) (right) tackles Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles (28) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high-fives fans before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on the field before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez awaits the snap in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's defensive lineman Carlos Davis (96) sacks Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans in the student section do the wave in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska staff members attend to Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) after he was injured on a play during against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels (79) and Will Honas (3) tackle Northern Illinois' Marcus Jones (21) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (top) and Austin Allen (11) tackle Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference on a first-quarter fake punt on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) breaks away for a first down against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska coach Scott Frost and the Husker sideline watch the action against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois' Trayshon Foster reaches out for a ball fumbled by the Huskers in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) watches as Huskers' cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) gets worked on by the training staff in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) catches a pass as he's defended by Northern Illinois' Marcus Childers (15) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores on a second-quarter run against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska coach Scott Frost watches a playback on the video board during a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong (98) kicks an extra point against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) fumbles the ball to Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (right) moves the ball down the field on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) can't come up with a pass as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) defends him Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver Kanawai Noa (bottom) holds the ball aloft after scoring a touchdown on a pass from Adrian Martinez as he was defended by Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie-Bey (23) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) tackles him in the end zone during the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates with running back Maurice Washington after Washington scored a touchdown in the second quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie trails him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez passes while under pressure during Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Football recruits stand on the field before Saturday's football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Quarterback recruit Pete Costelli stands on the sideline before Saturday's football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, gets a hug from Huskers head coach Scott Frost during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, gets a hug from Huskers head coach Scott Frost during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with his brother Steve before the Northern Illinois game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, throws the bones during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Alex Henery (left) and Jay Foreman, members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame were recognized during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) hugs his brother Steve before the Northern Illinois game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Hager Kermmoade of Oxford poses for a portrait decked out in Husker gear before Saturday's football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Fans wait for Husker football players to arrive before a football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) participates in the Unity Walk before Saturday's football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (center) during the Unity Walk before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Lori Anderson of Seward (right) records the Unity Walk before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
A member of Nebraska's marching band sits on another member's shoulders while the band plays before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) throws a pass during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Brayden Miller during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Brayden Miller during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral throws a pass during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws under pressure from Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) runs away from Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans wave their arms during the second half following a touchdown against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans wave their arms during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock talks on his headset during the second half against Nebraska Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs past Northern Illinois safety Adam Buirge (bottom) for a touchdown during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs past Northern Illinois safety Adam Buirge (bottom) for a touchdown during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws under pressure from Northern Illinois linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past a tackle-attempt by Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock walks the sidelines during the first half against Nebraska Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
Contact the writer at
pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.