Husker DB signee Marques Buford excited to start competing once he's on campus in January

“I have the utmost confidence in myself, and I feel like, anywhere I go and regardless of who’s there or how long anyone’s been there, I always feel like I’m the person that they need to be worried about,” Buford said. “Great people aren’t formed by having the easy way out. Competition has always been my thing. I honestly wouldn’t even feel right if I got there and I got to play right away, but I didn’t have to work for it.

“I hope a lot of the older guys come back. I definitely would like to get to learn a lot from them seeing as they’ve been in the program for four or five years now. So having them come back and get their insight and their little knocks on the game — obviously college football is a lot different from high school or the prep level I was just playing at. So basically just getting in their head and getting everything that they feel like works and combining that with my own strategy that I have for myself and making it do what it do.”

All of that will come after one more move. Buford’s had plenty of that over the past few years, but he’s looking forward to this one.