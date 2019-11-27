Husker DB Bootle relishes chance to play safety because 'I enjoy playing football period'

Nebraska coaches insisted that junior Dicaprio Bootle only moved to safety earlier this month against Purdue because sophomore Cam Taylor-Britt was so sick that he couldn’t make the trip.
“Dicap’s (Bootle) natural position is corner and I expect that is where he will be unless we have need again,” head coach Scott Frost said after that experiment and as Taylor-Britt came back toward good health.
Except that’s not exactly what’s happened. That’s not to knock Frost, only to say that sometimes an experiment shows something that works and a team decides to stick with it.
Both against Wisconsin and last week against Maryland, Bootle started at safety opposite junior Marquel Dismuke and Taylor-Britt lined up on the corner. Bootle’s moved around a bit based on personnel groupings and how offenses shift and motion players, but it’s safe to say he’s playing more safety now than anybody expected.
“I enjoy playing football, period, whether it’s at corner, nickel, dime,” Bootle said Monday. “I guess I enjoy playing (defensive back). I would enjoy if they put me at linebacker, if they put me at nose (tackle).
“I know that’s unrealistic, but I enjoy football regardless. That’s just the love I have for the game.”
Bootle is the smallest regular member of Nebraska’s secondary at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, but he’s shown that he’s a willing middle-of-the-field player. His tackling hasn’t been perfect — he certainly isn’t alone in that department on the Husker defense — but he’s proven to be a mostly assignment-sure player who is capable of fitting the run game and being where he’s supposed to be.
Against Maryland, he even lined up in the box for a few snaps, something he rarely, if ever, did in his collegiate career before the past couple of weeks.
“It’s definitely a different game. You’ve got to be really keyed into your job, your assignment,” Bootle said. “There’s not very much room for error. The good thing is that you’ve got guys around you that are also trying to fly to the ball. You want to do your job right, so that way somebody else can come and do it right. A lot of times being down there, just having to do your job, the play might not come to you, but you’re where you’re supposed to be so that allows somebody else to be where they’re supposed to be.
“If I can keep doing that and keep helping the defense, that’s fine with me. I like that.”
That will be a key part of the challenge for not only Bootle but the entire Nebraska defense against Iowa, which has made its living running the ball against the Huskers over the course of a four-game winning streak in the series. Last year, the Hawkeyes rushed for 266 yards on 45 carries (5.9 per) and a pair of touchdowns.
This fall, a major area of concern for NU has been the inability to consistently fit the run game the way defensive coordinator Erik Chinander wants it done, leaving the Huskers exposed to big seams for opposing backs to get through. Overall, the Huskers have been better in that department against Wisconsin — the Badgers bruised NU on the ground, but Jonathan Taylor’s longest run was 19 yards — and against Maryland last week.
That’s not to say that Bootle is the entire reason for the improvement, but NU seems to have found some success in having a trusty, smart player in the middle of the field rather than out on an edge. And at this point it would be a surprise if secondary coach Travis Fisher and company didn’t use him in a similar role Friday against Iowa as the Huskers try to pull an upset and qualify for a bowl game.
“I can do it all,” Bootle said. “I’m just happy when I’m out on the field, especially to get a chance to be out on the field and wear these colors and wear that ‘N’ on the side of my helmet every week.
“I put it on for the state of Nebraska and Nebraska fans all around the world.”
