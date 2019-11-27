Husker DB Bootle relishes chance to play safety because 'I enjoy playing football period'

“I know that’s unrealistic, but I enjoy football regardless. That’s just the love I have for the game.”

Bootle is the smallest regular member of Nebraska’s secondary at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, but he’s shown that he’s a willing middle-of-the-field player. His tackling hasn’t been perfect — he certainly isn’t alone in that department on the Husker defense — but he’s proven to be a mostly assignment-sure player who is capable of fitting the run game and being where he’s supposed to be.

Against Maryland, he even lined up in the box for a few snaps, something he rarely, if ever, did in his collegiate career before the past couple of weeks.

“It’s definitely a different game. You’ve got to be really keyed into your job, your assignment,” Bootle said. “There’s not very much room for error. The good thing is that you’ve got guys around you that are also trying to fly to the ball. You want to do your job right, so that way somebody else can come and do it right. A lot of times being down there, just having to do your job, the play might not come to you, but you’re where you’re supposed to be so that allows somebody else to be where they’re supposed to be.

“If I can keep doing that and keep helping the defense, that’s fine with me. I like that.”