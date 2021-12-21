Husker could lose DL coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon

Nebraska appears to be on the verge of losing a defensive assistant coach.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has emerged as a target of Oregon head coach Dan Lanning for a similar position on the Ducks' staff, a source confirmed to the Journal Star Wednesday night. FootballScoop first reported the interest and multiple outlets have since reported that the deal is finalized.
Lanning took over as Oregon's head coach earlier this month after Mario Cristobol left Eugene to take the Miami job.
Tuioti has been at NU for the past three seasons after spending time before that at Cal. He has overseen a defensive line group that has steadily improved and took a jump in 2020 despite losing three starters to the NFL.
Tuioti in 2021 made $425,000.
NU head coach Scott Frost fired four offensive assistants in November and has filled three of those jobs, but had hoped to keep his defensive staff together through a wild coaching carousel. That always figured to be a tough task.
Tuioti recently pushed hard in an attempt to flip 2022 defensive lineman Ben Roberts (Salt Lake City) away from Oregon, but he ultimately picked the Ducks after visiting NU on the final visit weekend before National Signing Day last week.
Now Tuioti may get to coach Roberts after all.
Tuioti first arrived at Nebraska in February 2019 after Mike Dawson took a job with the New York Giants. He spent the past three years on staff and talked this fall about the allure of putting down roots in Lincoln. One son, Teivis, graduated from Lincoln Southeast and began his college football career at Nevada before entering the transfer portal in recent weeks. Another, Teitum, is a talented Class of 2023 player with scholarship offers from several Power Five schools, including Nebraska.
