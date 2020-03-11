Husker coaches seek more production from speedy outside linebackers Domann and Tannor

As is the case with Domann, Chinander is looking for more production from junior OLB Caleb Tannor (6-2, 220), who like Domann has 3½ career sacks.

"He's going to have to help us, and he's going to have to help us early," Chinander said of Tannor. "And if he can't, you know, once you get to be that junior age, if you can't help anymore, some young guy has to get a shot. He's going to have a nice spring ball here to show us he can do it. He's either going to do it, or he's not."

Nebraska's outside linebackers are now being coached by Mike Dawson, who coached the Husker defensive line in 2018 before spending last season with the New York Giants.

Husker Heisman winner Crouch elected to College Football Hall of Fame The Heisman Trophy-winning former Nebraska quarterback on Wednesday was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.

Regarding Tannor, Dawson said, "He’s got to develop consistency in everything he’s doing. That’s how you get bigger, stronger and faster, whether it’s working out and training, the recovery aspect, which a lot of young guys get numb to."

Dawson wants his players to eat well and sleep well -- just generally take care of their bodies.