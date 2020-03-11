Husker coaches seek more production from speedy outside linebackers Domann and Tannor

Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann's explosiveness on the field has become evident to anyone who's watched him play in college. He's a ball of energy and often brings it full-force, sometimes resulting in big plays.
But his coaches want more production from the 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior.
"I think he can be a lot better, and that's something I've talked to him about," Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said earlier this week as the Huskers' spring practice season started.
Since Matt Lubick joined the Huskers in early January, head coach Scott Frost has consistently used the words "organization" and "detail."
A native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Domann was among the most productive players for Nebraska's defense last season, ranking second on the team in tackles for loss (11), pass breakups (six) and forced fumbles (two). His 52 tackles were fifth-best on the squad.
One could say Domann's switch to outside linebacker — after playing primarily safety during his first three years on campus — was a success in an individual sense. Now that Domann has reached his senior year, and has a stronger handle on his role, Chinander will ask more of him. Chinander wants Domann to be more verbal in helping position teammates. What's more, the coach wants fewer mental errors.
"It appears a lot from the outside he's making plays, which he is -- he definitely is," Chinander said. But Domann makes some of those plays while freelancing outside the context of the defense. Freelancing is OK when it works. But it's dangerous, too.
"If a play goes for 40 (yards), then everybody wonders why," Chinander said. "That's when it's not good. You know what they say: Give them 6 inches of rope and they think they're a cowboy."
Chinander was in no way singling out Domann as the coach discussed what his defense needs to do to improve on last season, when Nebraska allowed 188.1 rushing yards per game to rank 94th nationally. The Huskers allowed an average of 27.8 points (66th) while also ranking 66th with 27 sacks.
It's got to get better. Chinander knows it. Everyone knows it. After all, Nebraska last year failed to qualify for a bowl game for the third straight season.
"Everyone on our defense -- not just JoJo -- needs to take bigger ownership in his job," Chinander said. "I know that phrase gets thrown around a lot. Bill Belichick's famous for it ..."
Chinander, though, continued with the sentiment, talking to reporters as if he were talking to his defenders.
"What is your job?" he said. "Get your job done."
Nebraska's lack of sacks and general big-play production has been a glaring weakness in recent seasons, and the outside linebacker position is obviously prominent in that discussion. The Huskers' leading sack producers from last season -- defensive linemen Khalil Davis (eight) and twin brother Carlos Davis (four) -- exhausted their eligibility, which means the outside linebackers may need to help make up ground.
As is the case with Domann, Chinander is looking for more production from junior OLB Caleb Tannor (6-2, 220), who like Domann has 3½ career sacks.
"He's going to have to help us, and he's going to have to help us early," Chinander said of Tannor. "And if he can't, you know, once you get to be that junior age, if you can't help anymore, some young guy has to get a shot. He's going to have a nice spring ball here to show us he can do it. He's either going to do it, or he's not."
Nebraska's outside linebackers are now being coached by Mike Dawson, who coached the Husker defensive line in 2018 before spending last season with the New York Giants.
The Heisman Trophy-winning former Nebraska quarterback on Wednesday was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.
Regarding Tannor, Dawson said, "He’s got to develop consistency in everything he’s doing. That’s how you get bigger, stronger and faster, whether it’s working out and training, the recovery aspect, which a lot of young guys get numb to."
Dawson wants his players to eat well and sleep well -- just generally take care of their bodies.
"(Tannor) has to do that stuff off the field and then on the field, he’s got to be more consistent," the coach said. "I think they kind of transfer over. Obviously, being as strong as he can get is going to help him. He’s got to be as strong as he can be and know the system so he can play fast all the time. You kind of saw some glimpses of that last year with him. But now you’re not a young guy anymore."
The urgency in the coaches' voices is evident. They obviously hope their players feel it, too.