Husker center Cam Jurgens on Rimington preseason list

When Cam Jurgens first made the switch from tight end to center, Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin relayed a story about head coach Scott Frost likening Jurgens' upside to Dave Rimington.

Jurgens still has a ways to go to reach that level, but on Wednesday he was named to the Rimington Trophy watchlist for 2020, named for the former Husker great and given annually to the best center in the country.

Jurgens, of course, is entering his second season starting for the Huskers in the middle of the offensive line. He came on strong toward the end of his redshirt freshman season after a shaky start and has had a healthy offseason for the first time in years.

"His first couple of games, obviously there's going to be some adjustments, there's going to be some bumps and some learning curves and we all make mistakes," junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said of Jurgens last week. "I think as the year progressed, he took some tremendous strides and this year, obviously, I'm really confident in him."

Added offensive line coach Greg Austin, "Man, (Jurgens) has done a really good job of getting that command presence. His command presence a year ago is 180 degrees from where it is now."

