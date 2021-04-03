Husker center Cam Jurgens' next challenge: 'Ultimate control' of not only himself, but OL room, too

“If it’s important to you, it’s not going to happen, and if it’s important to everybody else, setting that bar and setting the tone to where it should be to where it’s no bad snaps, no false starts, nothing,” he said. “Everyone needs to hold everyone accountable.

“If it matters, it’s going to get done.”

Jurgens said he wants the offensive line to be “tone-setters” for their side of the ball this year. He said that’s the way it should be all the time.

Among the offensive linemen themselves, he is now the tone-setter.

“I definitely need to step up a little more vocally, be a vocal leader,” he said. “Last year, Matt Farniok was such a vocal leader for the O-line that really other guys didn’t need to step up and be vocal because he just took care of so much. Just stepping up vocally and helping the rest of the guys on the O-line, especially the young guys and really everybody.

“Just be that voice during games and in practice and be consistent with it.”

Just like learning to be a Big Ten center, developing into the voice of an entire position group is not an overnight transformation. Jurgens’ path, though, is a compelling one to watch. It mirrors, in some ways, the program’s.