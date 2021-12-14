Husker center Cam Jurgens leaving NU early for 2022 NFL Draft

In fact, Frost in late 2019 described Jurgens as being "as physical and as good of a blocker as we have on our football team."

There's an element to Jurgens' story that gets overlooked. People tend to forget, or just don't know, that he practiced full tilt for only about a week and a half before the 2019 season-opening win against South Alabama. He suffered a foot injury in the fall of 2018 as he made the transition from tight end to center. Then, during the summer of 2019, he injured his other foot and had to watch most of preseason camp from the sideline.

Nevertheless, with his start against South Alabama, he became the first Nebraska freshman (true or redshirt) to start a game at center since the NCAA restored freshman eligibility in 1972. Although he was inexperienced at the position, Jurgens in 2019 helped the Huskers rank third in the Big Ten in rushing offense and fifth in total offense.

Those with knowledge of Jurgens' current situation say recent projections suggest he could be drafted in the middle rounds — the third, fourth or fifth. On the other hand, if he would've returned to school in 2022, some felt he could bump up his stock significantly.