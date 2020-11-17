Husker captain Martinez before PSU game: 'It’s not about me, it’s not about him. It’s about us'

No matter how Saturday played out on the field for Nebraska, it must have been difficult and probably more than a little bit weird for junior quarterback Adrian Martinez.
For the first time in his Nebraska career, the Fresno, California, native was healthy but didn’t play in the game. Instead, he watched redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey get the nod as the Huskers’ starting quarterback. Watched as McCaffrey engineered three straight scoring drives to open the game and then watched as his defensive teammates stood tall down the stretch, staving off Penn State’s offense twice in the red zone to preserve a 30-23 victory.
Outside of three games he missed due to injury, Martinez had been the guy at Nebraska since coach Scott Frost arrived.
There are plenty of notable moments in the video, perhaps none more captivating than Adrian Martinez' pregame speech.
Before the game, though, the two-time Husker captain addressed his teammates in the locker room and told them what he expected.
“Don’t want you guys to forget that we’re a family,” Martinez said in a video the football program published on social media Tuesday afternoon. “We’re a family. No matter what happens, no matter who’s out there, we support each other. We’re going to keep that energy today, everyone who’s not in, who is in, we’re going to bring it. I have a great feeling.
"No matter what happens, ups and downs, keep your head up. No more head down on the sideline, none of that (expletive). We’re here for each other. That’s what this (expletive) is about, man. That’s what we’re going to remember. You feel me? Let’s do that today. I know I will be. I want to win. You feel me? I want to win.
“It’s not about me, it’s not about him (McCaffrey). It’s about us. Let’s not forget that.”
Martinez spent the game on the sideline talking with teammates and rooting them on. NU has freshman Logan Smothers and the walk-on quarterbacks on the headsets relaying calls to the field, which left Martinez essentially in cheerleader mode for the afternoon.
Frost said after the game that McCaffrey, who replaced Martinez entering the fourth quarter of Nov. 7’s 21-13 loss to Northwestern, had earned the chance to make his first start and that he provided the offense a needed spark, but that making the call was not easy.
"That decision was one of the hardest since I've ever made,” he said. “I think so much of who Adrian Martinez is as a football player and as a person. He's been through a lot with us. He certainly practiced well enough to play, so it was a tough decision.”
McCaffrey said after the game that the quarterbacks had been informed of the arrangement early in the week so that the repetitions could be divvied up accordingly during practice. At least some players didn’t know the plan until later in the week. Freshman receiver Zavier Betts, for example, said he found out Friday.
McCaffrey has been effusive in his praise of Martinez and said Saturday that the junior was integral in aiding his preparation to make his starting debut.
“He's one of the classiest people I've ever met,” McCaffrey said after the game. “Just throughout the game planning this week and throughout my whole entire career here thus far. He's been right there by my side and he's been one of the best role models, best people and best leaders that I've been able to meet.”
Two days earlier on his radio show, Frost said, “I care about Adrian Martinez as much as anybody I’ve ever coached," and added, “both of those guys are going to handle it well no matter what happens.”
That looks like an accurate prediction from the head coach, particularly as it pertains to the Husker captain who endured what almost certainly had to be a difficult week and gameday.
