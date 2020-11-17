Husker captain Martinez before PSU game: 'It’s not about me, it’s not about him. It’s about us'

No matter how Saturday played out on the field for Nebraska, it must have been difficult and probably more than a little bit weird for junior quarterback Adrian Martinez.

For the first time in his Nebraska career, the Fresno, California, native was healthy but didn’t play in the game. Instead, he watched redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey get the nod as the Huskers’ starting quarterback. Watched as McCaffrey engineered three straight scoring drives to open the game and then watched as his defensive teammates stood tall down the stretch, staving off Penn State’s offense twice in the red zone to preserve a 30-23 victory.

Outside of three games he missed due to injury, Martinez had been the guy at Nebraska since coach Scott Frost arrived.

Before the game, though, the two-time Husker captain addressed his teammates in the locker room and told them what he expected.

“Don’t want you guys to forget that we’re a family,” Martinez said in a video the football program published on social media Tuesday afternoon. “We’re a family. No matter what happens, no matter who’s out there, we support each other. We’re going to keep that energy today, everyone who’s not in, who is in, we’re going to bring it. I have a great feeling.