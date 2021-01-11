Husker captain and offensive lineman Matt Farniok says he's off to the NFL

A two-time captain and veteran starter on Nebraska's offensive line is off to the NFL.

Senior Matt Farniok, who played tackle, guard and center during his Husker career, announced he will not use the sixth season granted by the NCAA and instead will turn his attention toward playing professional ball.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Farniok, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, started 32 games in Lincoln and was the full-time right guard in 2020. He also replaced Cameron Jurgens at times at center and, until this season, was mostly a right tackle.

"I chose Nebraska because of its great tradition, and every day I worked to honor that tradition," he tweeted. "It has been an unbelievable experience that I will remember the rest of my life."

Farniok was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten choice and was named Nebraska's offensive lineman of the year in 2019. One of only 13 two-time captains in school history, Farniok earned his degree in criminology and criminal justice last May. His younger brother, Will Farniok, is a sophomore center for the Huskers.