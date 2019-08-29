Saturday's season opener is so close you can smell it. Or is that the breakfast links?
Forecast: Hey, we don't blame you if you're a little rattled when you see a little lightning bolt on the Saturday forecast. The most recent forecast includes a chance for a small story around 6 a.m. There is a 20% of rain by kickoff. Bottom line, we'll see football at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
D Wade: Look who wants to check out the Huskers' Sept. 27 Nebraska basketball opening night event at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JD Spielman has quietly gone about his business during preseason preparations, but Husker fans hope he's quite the opposite on the field this year.
The junior wideout shared a bulk of the receptions with Stanley Morgan over the past two seasons. Now Spielman is the go-to guy in Scott Frost's offense.
Despite being slowed by a few injuries, Spielman has posted some impressive numbers in two seasons.
His career average of 78.5 receiving yards per game ranks second in the country among active receivers. He trails only Rondale Moore of Purdue (96.8).
Spielman also is third nationally among non-senior wideouts in receiving yards with 1,648, trailing only Oklahoma junior CeeDee Lamb (1,965) and Nevada junior McLane Mannix (1,653).
No one was questioning Iowa in the trenches this offseason. Or its quarterback.
The loss of tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, however, raised questions about Iowa's talent at the skill-position spots.
The Hawkeyes' offense received a big lift Wednesday when wide receiver Oliver Martin had his waiver approved, opening the door for the former heralded recruit to play this season.
Martin, an Iowa native, spent his first two seasons at Michigan. Despite transferring within the conference, Martin got the the green light to be immediately eligible.
Word just came into UI compliance from the Big Ten. Here’s an exclusive look at how it all came together. https://t.co/zmFonG9VwA
How about a side of scouting report with your breakfast links? Chris Basnett breaks down South Alabama.
A lot of eyes will be on No. 26 on Saturday, writes Steven M. Sipple:
Bill Moos spoke Wednesday night, hitting on several topics, including facilities.
Two Huskers have been suspended, the coaching staff announced Wednesday.
Wednesday's Red Report hits on several topics.
The Husker Extra crew previews the season opener.
