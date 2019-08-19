Happy Monday morning. Yes, it's Monday, but there's a lot going on in Huskerland today, so let's set it up.
Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 12 days.
What's coming up: After taking Sunday off, the Huskers return to the practice field Monday morning. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, defensive assistants and selected defensive players will meet with reporters following practice.
Morning buzz(words)
Top 25: The Associated Press Top 25 will be released at 11 a.m. Monday. Will the Huskers be ranked? If so, where? The national media likes the Huskers this offseason, so it won't be surprising to see Nebraska land a spot in the preseason poll.
BTN bus tour: The Big Ten Network will be in town Monday. Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and Dave Revsine will be on the Nebraska campus. The show will first air at 5 p.m. Monday on BTN.
Morning toast
AL.com's Randy Kennedy answered this question this weekend: Why Alabama high school quarterback (Logan Smothers) is headed to Nebraska?
Smothers, part of NU's 2020 recruiting class, talked about his commitment to Nebraska. He has seen Alabama up close, but there's something unique about Nebraska.
“Here, there is more than one team splitting the fans, but in Nebraska you have the whole state cheering for one team,” Smothers told AL.com. “When I went to the spring game, there were kids who were asking for my autograph. I need to work on my autograph ... it’s pretty bad.”
Smothers is playing for Muscle Shoals this fall. The team opens the season Thursday.
Opponent watch
South Alabama: Who will be the first quarterback to face the Blackshirts and 85,000-plus fans this season? All signs point to sophomore Cephus Johnson, who is being pushed this camp by juco transfer Dylan Morton and redshirt freshman Desmond Trotter.
South Alabama coach Steve Campbell told AL.com that he has a lot of confidence in Johnson, despite the sophomore having a couple inconsistent scrimmages.
Breakfast links
Cam Taylor wants the Husker secondary to be the strongest unit on the team, writes Steven M. Sipple.
When it comes to Adrian Martinez's competitiveness, there is a specific play that stands out to Mohamed Barry.
Sipple ponders six things heading into the final week of fall camp.
Scott Frost is extremely pleased with the team;'s depth at quarterback.
Did you miss last week's Husker Extra podcast?
Former Husker Devine Ozigbo continues to make his case for the 53-man roster in New Orleans. He's fighting for the No. 3 RB spot.
One of the Huskers' top 2020 targets received an offer from Wisconsin this past weekend.
