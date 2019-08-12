{{featured_button_text}}
NU football practice, 8.7

Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters during practice at Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Good morning. We're less than two weeks away from game week in Lincoln. In the meantime, it's time for some breakfast links.

Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 19.

What's coming up: After practicing Saturday and Sunday, the Huskers will take Monday off. They'll be back at it Tuesday and DC Erik Chinander, defensive assistants and selected defensive players will speak to the media after practice.

Buzz words

Play-making: It looks like the Husker offense had quite a practice Sunday.

The odds: Bovada released its updated odds for the Big Ten division races. Nebraska is favored to win the Big Ten West at plus-300, followed by Wisconsin at plus-350.

It's interesting to see Iowa, considered one of the heavy hitters in the West this year, at fifth in the West.

Take it as another sign that the West race is wide open.

Opponent watch

Minnesota has suddenly turned into a trendy pick to maybe surprise college football and the Big Ten this season. 

Indeed, the Gophers have the playmakers to make some noise. They appear to have the size to clash with some of the more physical teams in the Big Ten, too.

Here's a line from a recent story in the St. Paul Pioneer-Press: "Gopher offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said he has never had a bigger offensive line in his 27-year career."

Read more about the Gophers' gains in the weight room here.

Breakfast links

It appears ex-Husker Tristan Gebbia is making a push for the starting nod at Oregon State.

Speaking of Husker offense, Scott Frost likes how things are coming together.

A closer look at why Frost has a high level of confidence entering his second season.

Competition and chemistry are leading to a strong secondary room for Travis Fisher.

Former Husker Luke Gifford is battling for a spot on the Cowboys' roster, and an injury, too.

Give De'Mornay Pierson-El some space, and the former Husker is going to make something happen:

