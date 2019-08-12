Good morning. We're less than two weeks away from game week in Lincoln. In the meantime, it's time for some breakfast links.
Days until kickoff vs. South Alabama: 19.
What's coming up: After practicing Saturday and Sunday, the Huskers will take Monday off. They'll be back at it Tuesday and DC Erik Chinander, defensive assistants and selected defensive players will speak to the media after practice.
Buzz words
Play-making: It looks like the Husker offense had quite a practice Sunday.
Day 9: Scrimmage#GBR x #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/arLLZenvDl— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 11, 2019
The odds: Bovada released its updated odds for the Big Ten division races. Nebraska is favored to win the Big Ten West at plus-300, followed by Wisconsin at plus-350.
It's interesting to see Iowa, considered one of the heavy hitters in the West this year, at fifth in the West.
Take it as another sign that the West race is wide open.
Odds to win the Big Ten divisions are out from @BovadaOfficial.— Trent Condon (@trentcondon) August 10, 2019
B1G West
Nebraska +300
Wisconsin +350
Purdue +400
Minnesota +475
Iowa +500
N'Western +600
Illinois +4000
B1G East
Ohio St +125
Michigan +150
Mich St +500
Penn St +600
Indiana +5000
Maryland +13500
Rutgers +40000
Opponent watch
Minnesota has suddenly turned into a trendy pick to maybe surprise college football and the Big Ten this season.
Indeed, the Gophers have the playmakers to make some noise. They appear to have the size to clash with some of the more physical teams in the Big Ten, too.
Here's a line from a recent story in the St. Paul Pioneer-Press: "Gopher offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said he has never had a bigger offensive line in his 27-year career."
Read more about the Gophers' gains in the weight room here.
Breakfast links
It appears ex-Husker Tristan Gebbia is making a push for the starting nod at Oregon State.
Is Tristan Gebbia making a serious run at Jake Luton for Oregon State starting quarterback? It seems so: Day 4 recap - OregonLive https://t.co/oFFz8jVqc1— StateStatus OR (@StateStatus_OR) August 6, 2019
Speaking of Husker offense, Scott Frost likes how things are coming together.
Depth at the skill positions has #Huskers coach Scott Frost feeling good. https://t.co/BkxDV2wiFX pic.twitter.com/Lv8NG1778Y— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 10, 2019
A closer look at why Frost has a high level of confidence entering his second season.
Scott Frost brings a certain cool confidence that will be much needed in what could be a wild 2019 season. @HuskerExtraSip offers his predictions: https://t.co/cb9wWVB0N5 #Huskers pic.twitter.com/lQmFigcvAH— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 11, 2019
Competition and chemistry are leading to a strong secondary room for Travis Fisher.
ICYMI: Competition in the secondary is also a time for veterans to mentor new faces. https://t.co/87MrpMxf4v #Huskers pic.twitter.com/WMN7pFcHe8— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 11, 2019
Scott Frost is the No. 1 guy in the Husker football realm, of course. But who's No. 2? @HuskerExtraSip explores this question in his Monday column: https://t.co/TTnDXJoVWy #Huskers pic.twitter.com/T2ehIqrqe3— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) August 12, 2019
Former Husker Luke Gifford is battling for a spot on the Cowboys' roster, and an injury, too.
Gifford WILL play in the NFL. Temporary setback. https://t.co/s1FJ0s6t15— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) August 11, 2019
Give De'Mornay Pierson-El some space, and the former Husker is going to make something happen:
Sorry for interrupting your interview @derekcarrqb but @DontPunt_15 had a play to make.#LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/JiYrmEYQ4y— NFL (@NFL) August 11, 2019