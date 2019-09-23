Have you heard? There's a big game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. So make sure you get a good breakfast.
Here's the Monday goods:
Days until kickoff vs. Ohio State: 5.
The latest line: Buckeyes by 16½.
What's coming up: Scott Frost and several Huskers are expected to speak at Monday's weekly news conference. Frost will speak at 12:30 p.m.
Morning buzz(words)
Buckeyes (duh!): Ohio State is 4-0 and ranked fifth in the AP poll entering Saturday's game in Lincoln. The Buckeyes rank 14th nationally in total offense, 13th in rushing offense, third in scoring offense, second in total defense, third in scoring defense and seventh in rushing defense.
Gameday: Unless you stayed inside a dark room all day Sunday, you know ESPN's 'College Gameday' is coming to Lincoln on this week. The ESPN production crew was in Lincoln on Sunday for a walk-through.
"I'm sure it's going to be freaking awesome," NU linebacker Will Honas said Saturday night. "(I'm sure) the fans will be there and bring it. The atmosphere is going to be awesome, I'm sure."
This will mark the 17th time 'College Gameday' has set up at a Nebraska game, and the show's first appearance in Lincoln since 2007.
It's the show's seventh trip to Lincoln, and the first with NU unranked.
'College Gameday' at Nebraska games:
1994 (Lincoln): No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 13 UCLA (NU 49-21)
1994 (Lincoln): No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 2 Colorado (NU 24-7)
1995 (Boulder): No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 7 Colorado (NU 44-21)
1995 (Tempe, Fiesta Bowl): No. 1 Nebraska vs. No. 2 Florida (NU 62-24)
1997 (Miami, Orange Bowl): No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Tennessee (NU 42-17)
1998 (Lincoln): No. 2 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Washington (NU 55-7)
1998 (Manhattan): No. 11 Nebraska at No. 2 Kansas State (KSU 40-30)
1999 (Austin): No. 3 Nebraska at No. 18 Texas (Texas 24-20)
2000 (South Bend): No. 1 Nebraska at No. 23 Notre Dame (NU 27-24, OT)
2000 (Norman): No. 1 Nebraska at No. 3 Oklahoma (OU 31-14)
2001 (Lincoln): No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 17 Notre Dame (NU 27-10)
2001 (Lincoln): No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (NU 20-10)
2001 (Rose Bowl): No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 1 Miami (Miami 37-14)
2006 (Los Angeles): No. 19 Nebraska at No. 4 USC (USC 28-10)
2007 (Lincoln): No. 14 Nebraska vs. No. 1 USC (USC 49-31)
2011 (Madison): No. 8 Nebraska at No. 7 Wisconsin (Wisconsin 48-17)
The main course
Did we mention Ohio State is ranked No. 5 this week?
A meeting with a top-five team is a rare occurrence for Nebraska. The last top-five team to play in Lincoln was No. 3 Iowa in 2015.
Nebraska hasn't defeated a top-five team since that memorable Oklahoma game (Black 41 Flash Reverse) in 2001. The Huskers are 0-9 in games against top-five teams since then, and only three of those games have been decided by single digits.
(Home games in bold)
2015, No. 3 Iowa, L 28-20
2009, vs. No. 3 Texas, L 13-12
2008, at No. 4 Oklahoma, L 62-28
2008, No. 4 Missouri, L 52-17
2007, No. 1 USC, L 49-31
2006, No. 5 Texas, L 22-20
2006, at No. 4 USC, L 28-10
2004, at No. 2 Oklahoma, L 30-3
2001, vs. No. 1 Miami, L 37-14
2001, No. 2 Oklahoma, W 20-10
Scott Frost sees Ohio State as the Huskers' biggest challenge to date since his arrival in Lincoln.
"This (Ohio State) is as talented a football team as I've seen in the Big Ten since I've been here," Frost said on his weekly coach's show Sunday. "They've got good players at every position. It's going to be a test for us to see where we are as a program and a lot of fun."
